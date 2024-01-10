Get To Know... Salóme Katrín

What's your earliest musical memory?

I’m not completely sure what my first musical memory is. I am from a small town called Ísafjörður - it's in the Westfjords of Iceland, and growing up there was a complete adventure. My parents would often drive with me and my little brother to Reykjavík, and as we drove through fjords and valleys, over mountains and hills, we would always listen to music. When I was young it was maybe a seven hour drive, so there was a lot of music to be heard. We had a few CDs on repeat and one of my favourites was Joanna Newsom’s 'Milk Eyed Mender'.

I also distinctly remember hearing the Icelandic band Sigur Rós play at an outdoor festival when I was around five years old. I got separated from my family in a whirlpool of people and I was really scared. I managed to find a policeman and I was quickly reunited with my family. I’ll never forget the sound of Jónsi’s voice floating around, and the strange sound of a guitar being played with a bow.

I remember singing a lot to myself. I was quite good at remembering lyrics so I would sing constantly - even when I went to the bathroom. My mom and my grandmother would sing me to sleep a lot of the time. I’ll never forget my grandmother's voice singing an old creepy Icelandic lullaby.

You're based in Reykjavik - what do you think of the music scene in Iceland at the moment?

The Icelandic music scene has given me so many things. I feel like the most precious thing I’ve experienced is time and space to develop my own voice. That’s a really big part of the Icelandic scene - the freedom and support to be yourself. There are such diverse and interesting projects happening here and I feel incredibly lucky and privileged to be a part of it. If I had to point out something negative, it would definitely be the lack of venues around Reykjavík. I think we need more smaller and intimate venues that allow for experiments, collaborations and diversity.

Who would be your dream collaborator?

BIG question! I recently discussed this with a friend and we had all kinds of angles on who would be fun to collaborate with. After that conversation, I feel like it would be good to collaborate with someone different from myself... I’d at least love to meet Kate Bush and maybe ask Rostam some questions on his string arrangements, they’re pretty cool.

