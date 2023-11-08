From the beautiful to the bonkers, Iceland Airwaves 2023 is a celebratory showcase of thriving local - and international - talent

If that all presents a fairly understated picture, then the flipside of the country’s musical coin is one where eccentricity is embraced with open arms. Following a Thursday night set from Yard Act, who bring a selection of new wares from forthcoming second album ‘Where’s My Utopia?’ - including the swaggering psych of newie ‘Petroleum’ and the tongue-in-cheek bounce of recent single ‘Dream Job’ (alongside a deadpan shout out to Reykjavik’s “ten pound pints”) - the lights turn red and we’re introduced to 2019 Eurovision entrants Hatari. Dressed like if the Terminator went for a sexy night in Berghain, replete with harness-clad dancers, a spaceship-like light show and a saucy style of industrial rave, they might have lost a key ingredient to their success with the departure of original vocalist Matthías Haraldsson, but you can’t fault the commitment to the bit.

Likewise it seems the whole of the festival has come out for another local Eurovision hero, Daði Freyr, who has a ludicrous queue stretching down the street on Saturday night; the biggest of the festival by far. Clearly he’s aware of the moment too, and has brought a giant inflatable rendering of his own face and hands to crown the stage with for the occasion. Campy, high energy and replete with his cover of Atomic Kitten’s ‘Whole Again’, it would take the prize for the most surreal moment of the weekend had we not just watched primarily-coloured pop outfit Celebs crowdsurf on a ‘00s inflatable sofa before bringing out a dancer in a head-to-toe pink tinsel monster suit.

