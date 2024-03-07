Get To Know... The Klittens

One of the EP’s singles, ‘Universal Experience’, came complete with a stop motion video. What inspirations outside of music have an impact on your work?

Yaël: It’s hard to give a satisfying answer to that question - we're pretty versatile people. We like movies, books, fashion; we like to pretend that we’re stylists, directors, party planners, and anything else we can think of.

Winnie: There’s quite a few TV related things that inspire us, I think. Twin Peaks is one that gets mentioned quite frequently. We all also have a knack for cute things - for example, these old 90’s kids TV shows completely shot in stop motion. The Dutch show ‘de Boze Heks’ (the Angry Witch) is a group favourite. We like witches and vampires, but we’re more the Buffy kind than the Twilight kind.

Laurie: Team Jacob though!

You’ve just played a string of IVW shows with your fellow Dutch bands Personal Trainer and Real Farmer. Tell us your best tour story!

Laurie: This is not as rock ‘n roll as you’d hope, but we had one day off in Attleborough (near Norwich) and stayed with the loveliest host Dave. Dave heard we like going to charity shops, so he drew us a map of all the charity shops in Attleborough - it felt like going on a treasure hunt. (Attleborough is a very tiny town with almost only four main roads, but there’s 6 (!) charity shops! We went crazy and got a whole new wardrobe on our day off).

Winnie: I loved touring with so many good friends and musicians. One night in Hebden Bridge, we did an exchange where Mart from Personal Trainer joined us on stage with an incredible saxophone performance for ‘Universal Experience’ and ‘Traffic Light’; it was great to perform the songs the way we recorded them in the studio. Later that night, I joined Personal Trainer on stage to play ‘The Lazer’ on guitar.

Laurie: Too bad that we only found out near the end of the tour that we could exchange band members, maybe next tour? I would also love to have Real Farmer as background singers for The Klittens - I think that’d be a funny but great combination. We need to go on tour together again very soon - we can share backline and band members - book us here: [email protected]!

If people could take away one thing from your music, what would it be?

Laurie: Just go for it and have fun. It is super mega cliché, but I never dared to play in a band because I always thought that I was not ‘musician’ enough to. And look where we are now! Releasing music! Doing amazing tours! Doing interviews in magazines that I used to read when I was younger! Whoa! But seriously, I’m really happy that I found these friends and that a hobby turned into something that I love doing so much, and that it's being appreciated by listeners and fans. I sometimes wonder what would’ve happened if we never played that mega awkward first show. But we just did it, and I would like to give that as a take-away message to other aspiring musicians: just do it!

Yaël: Free Palestine.

Laurie: And free Palestine.

Finally, DIY are coming round for dinner - what are you making?

Yaël: Yesterday we had our weekly online band meeting and I was staying over at Marrit’s. She made us some delicious tteok-bokki, so I’d say we throw Marrit in the kitchen and let her work her magic. Laurie has been a bartender for a long time, so she can surely make you some good cocktails and we’ll light some candles and have some good conversations.

Laurie: Winnie is also a mega master chef. For her birthday during Covid, she made us a delicious indo-style lunch and everything was so, so, so good. I’m a sucker for Cendol, so I’d say as dessert we’re having litres of Cendol.

