Album Review

The Klittens - Butter

The EP has a ‘kid in a candy shop’ air of gleeful experimentation.

The Klittens - Butter

Reviewer: Daisy Carter

Released: 8th March 2024

Label: self-released

The second flavourfully-named offering from Amsterdam five-piece The Klittens (following debut project ‘Citrus’), ‘Butter’ is a collection that stands largely at odds with the silky-smoothness of its moniker. Flitting from the bright, jangle-pop hooks of opener ‘Universal Experience’ to the underlying scuzziness of follow up ‘Atlas’, the EP has a ‘kid in a candy shop’ air of gleeful experimentation. Generally, this is rewarded in spades: the multi-layered vocal lines and brass flourishes of the former imbue it with dynamism, even in the track’s final third; but occasionally, the scattergun approach fosters additions that are perhaps too wide a sidestep (as with the warped, radio tuning-like effects on the latter). Elsewhere, the sonic variation continues apace - centrepiece ‘Reading Material’ trots along with a buoyant peppiness, while ‘Eye Contact’ and ‘Traffic Light’ variously employ plucked strings and textured riffs in a manner that respectively recalls fellow European exports Hinds, and indie sleaze blueprints The Strokes. Because nothing on ‘Butter’ is overly polished, the whole package can at times appear slightly haphazardly wrapped, but there’s an overarching sense of fun to its off-kilter fuzz that suggests that actually, this is precisely the point.

Play Video

Tags: The Klittens, Reviews, EP Reviews

Latest News

Kim Gordon announces ‘The Collective’ tour dates in the UK, Europe, and North America

Kim Gordon announces The Collective’ tour dates in the UK, Europe, and North America

Open’er Festival adds Ashnikko, Kim Gordon, Tom Morello and more

Open’er Festival adds Ashnikko, Kim Gordon, Tom Morello and more

O. unveil details of debut album ‘WeirdOs’

O. unveil details of debut album WeirdOs’

Porij share latest album preview ‘Unpredictable’

Porij share latest album preview Unpredictable’

Conan Gray announces ‘Found Heaven’ world tour

Conan Gray announces Found Heaven’ world tour

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

March 2024

Latest Issue

March 2024

Featuring Green Day, English Teacher, Everything Everything, Caity Baser and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY