Get To Know... Uma

Who were some artists that inspired you when you were just starting out (and why)?

Avril Lavigne and Shakira were the first artists I heard and thought, wow I want to be that cool when I grow up. But I guess the artists who really made me fall in love with songwriting were Laura Marling and Leanne La Havas. The way they craft songs is still so amazing to me.

What's the story behind your first instrument?

I started playing the violin when I was five. The story goes: we were walking past a music school and I heard someone playing a violin and wouldn’t stop talking about it until my parents took me to lessons a few months later; I guess I was always pretty stubborn.

Your recent mixtape 'Jai' features the single 'Cicadas', your first song in Spanish. What was it like to bring the Catalan aspect of your identity to the front and centre of your work?

It was very liberating. For a very long time I was too shy to write in Spanish so making the choice to go there was empowering. It’s been a bit like opening a door I didn’t know was there, and now there are all these words pouring out, so stay tuned for more songs in Spanish.

You've travelled to and lived in a few different places around the world - tell us a bit about how notions of place and home figure in 'Jai'.

I always felt like I had a home to go back to, so in a way I think 'Jai' explores what happens when you feel safe. It was written and recorded in the house I grew up in, and I feel like that allowed me to go out of my comfort zone in my creative process.

