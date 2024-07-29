‘Tears’ is the band’s first single since becoming Hard Life, does it feel liberating to have a clean slate?

It’s been a crazy few months with lots of ups and downs but, in hindsight, it feels great! What artist is afforded the luxury of starting again this late in their career? It really does feel like a clean slate and it’s rekindled the love of what I do. I was doing Easy Life for eight years and it was very familiar; I loved it but I almost took it for granted. Then all of a sudden, it was threatened to be taken away from us. So when we came back as Hard Life I realised how special and sacred it is to me because it could be over at any time. I’m ready to go and I’m inspired all the time which is rare because I can go through months of feeling fed up with music, but it hasn’t happened for a while.

Seeing how the fans rallied together must have really put everything in perspective too?

There were definitely times over the last nine months where the band thought about not coming back. And every time, it was the fans that pulled us up and made us realise that we have to keep going. They have always been dedicated and loyal, but this was a test for all of us and they pulled through. We owe it to them.

And if there’s any silver lining, this has been great free advertising…

There’s so many silver linings. We’ve reached a whole new audience. I still get messages to this day saying, ‘I’ve never heard of your band but keep going and fight the power!’ It’s almost like we’re the underdogs and that’s how it felt like when we were first making music. We were from Leicester and making alternative music which didn’t necessarily fit in a genre – it felt like we were paving our own way and it feels that way again.