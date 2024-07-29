Interview Hard Life: “What artist is afforded the luxury of starting again this late in their career?”
After a whirlwind year of legal battles and uncertainty over the band’s future, we caught up with the frontman of Hard Life (FKA Easy Life) as they return with their new single, ‘Tears’.
Over the past 12 months, the band formerly known as Easy Life have experienced anything but the smooth sailing of their previous moniker. Following an unexpected challenge from easyGroup last year, Murray Matravers and co. were dragged into a well-publicised legal battle and forced to change their name.
Yet, despite the unfortunate circumstances, they’ve returned with a fresh start and a new era. Welcome (back) then, to Hard Life. We caught up with the band’s Murray Matravers to talk clean slates, the band’s legion of supportive fans, and their comeback single ‘Tears’…
‘Tears’ is the band’s first single since becoming Hard Life, does it feel liberating to have a clean slate?
It’s been a crazy few months with lots of ups and downs but, in hindsight, it feels great! What artist is afforded the luxury of starting again this late in their career? It really does feel like a clean slate and it’s rekindled the love of what I do. I was doing Easy Life for eight years and it was very familiar; I loved it but I almost took it for granted. Then all of a sudden, it was threatened to be taken away from us. So when we came back as Hard Life I realised how special and sacred it is to me because it could be over at any time. I’m ready to go and I’m inspired all the time which is rare because I can go through months of feeling fed up with music, but it hasn’t happened for a while.
Seeing how the fans rallied together must have really put everything in perspective too?
There were definitely times over the last nine months where the band thought about not coming back. And every time, it was the fans that pulled us up and made us realise that we have to keep going. They have always been dedicated and loyal, but this was a test for all of us and they pulled through. We owe it to them.
And if there’s any silver lining, this has been great free advertising…
There’s so many silver linings. We’ve reached a whole new audience. I still get messages to this day saying, ‘I’ve never heard of your band but keep going and fight the power!’ It’s almost like we’re the underdogs and that’s how it felt like when we were first making music. We were from Leicester and making alternative music which didn’t necessarily fit in a genre – it felt like we were paving our own way and it feels that way again.
“There were definitely times over the last nine months where the band thought about not coming back.”
— Murray Matravers
Tell us more about the sample in ‘Tears’, and how your approach to songwriting has been changing?
With our old music, I was always very interested in sampling, but usually more drum breaks and individual sounds. A friend introduced me to Natalie Bergman, whose sample it is, and as soon as I heard this particular song I illegally downloaded it, sped it up, put it in Logic and it had to be a Hard Life song. I’ve since spoken to Natalie and cleared the song though, so it’s all above board!
There’s a great line that goes: “I drink plant-based milk, it’s a gateway drug / But there’s no use crying over oat milk.” What’s your lyrical process currently?
I’m always writing notes on my phone whether I’m on long journeys or if I’m bored. Some people doom scroll on social media; my equivalent is doom scrolling through my notes. It’s often a stream of consciousness and I let it flow. Although it’s not observational I try to make it a narrative. With ‘Tears’, the lyrics came straight away and it was like a little time capsule. Those are the best ones for me and they always feel the most raw and real.
And can we expect a debut Hard Life album any time soon?
One thing that this whole process has taught me is to not look too far in advance. I’m writing music and I don’t really know. I suppose there will be an album at some point, but I don’t know when that’ll be as it’s only recently that I’ve started going back to the studio and writing. I took a massive break from music because most of my day was full of boring legal stuff – now I’m just writing and seeing where it goes.
As featured in the July/August 2024 issue of DIY, out now.
Read More
easy life rebrand as hard life and share new single ‘tears’
The brilliantly-named band have bounced back following their legal dispute with easyGroup.
11th June 2024, 6:31pm
easy life drop final track ‘Trust Exercises’
The band will bid farewell to their current moniker at tonight's sold-out London show.
13th October 2023, 12:47pm
Easy Life on their easyGroup legal case: “This is just corporate bullying”
They've shared that the lawsuit could cost them upwards of half a million pounds.
6th October 2023, 2:25pm
Same as it ever was: Billie Eilish, The Killers and Sam Fender bring singalongs (and fireworks) to Reading 2023
Yard Act kick off a weekend that also sees huge sets from Wet Leg and Declan McKenna, plus the return of SOFT PLAY.
30th August 2023, 1:36pm
With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.