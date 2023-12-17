While it may still be early doors in Katie’s career, in a way she’s been laying the groundwork for most of her life. “Oh I was a little twat!” she jokes, thinking back to her younger years when her creativity first came to the fore. “I was a drama queen. There were short stories, poems, songs, all from a young age. I don’t think they were anything to write home about but I was non-stop on that side of things, I loved being creative. Me and my cousin Jamie were those kids in the family that would make everyone watch our performances.”

With an English teacher for a dad and a pianist for a mum (“I refused lessons,” she notes. “I was like, ‘No, I know all about this!’ but I didn’t know shit and I wish I could play piano better now”), there was, as she puts it, “an appreciation for words and music in my house from a very young age, so I was obsessed”. And, much like her current habit of delving into the more confessional side of songwriting, her pre-teen self attempted the same.

“I was writing really deep shit when I was seven, and now I’m like, ‘What the fuck was I on about?’ I was writing like a divorcée!” she chuckles. “I think I was listening to too much Adele and Amy Winehouse…” Was it a case of her younger self faking it ‘til she made it? “It’s funny how you imitate being inspired until you are; I don’t know who the fuck broke my heart when I was eight - I don’t think anyone did! - but you would’ve thought that,” she raises her eyebrows. “But I definitely noticed a difference when I turned 17 or 18, where I just had so much inspiration all of a sudden. I think I kissed the person that I’d fancied for a long time when I was 18 and then I remember it was that day that I started writing every day - and it hasn’t stopped since then! That was the catalyst!”

Chatting just a few days before she heads to Glasgow to begin rehearsals for her long-awaited UK headline tour, you get the sense that, even though the incendiary success of ‘complex’ is still clearly impossible to fully comprehend (“A lot of this year has just been people being like, ‘Have you processed it yet?’” she grins. “‘And I’m like, ‘Girl, that is never happening!’”), Katie is feeling more at ease with the whole thing.

Does she ever wonder what could’ve been had she not uploaded the video that day? “Fuck my life, man! It was sat in my drafts for two days!” she laughs. “The thing is, my life would be so different but I think the goalposts have just changed,” she goes on. “The big thing everyone talks about is transferring that moment into a career and expanding upon what is built there. It is fleeting; a viral moment is just that, a moment. We were very aware at the end of last year that some [fans] would stick around from ‘complex’, but the song would have a life of its own and I wouldn’t necessarily be attached to that, which is lovely. So, the main thing this year was almost acting as though it hadn’t happened, in many ways; making another EP, expanding the sonic landscape a bit, playing some shows. Just continuing the traditional path in the wake of that very untraditional and bizarre moment.”

