Katie Gregson-Macleod announces forthcoming ‘Big Red’ EP

Katie Gregson-Macleod has today announced that she’ll be releasing her next EP, ‘BIG RED’, on 13th October. It follows last year’s ‘songs written for piano’, and the new project has been teased via lead single ‘Guestlist’ (out now), which Katie has described as “a song about my imagination spiralling in the face of a lack of communication.”

