Katie Gregson-Macleod announces forthcoming ‘Big Red’ EP

She’s also released its lead single and shared details of a ‘Big Red’ tour.

Photo: Harvey Pearson

22nd September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Katie Gregson-Macleod has today announced that she’ll be releasing her next EP, ‘BIG RED’, on 13th October. It follows last year’s ‘songs written for piano’, and the new project has been teased via lead single ‘Guestlist’ (out now), which Katie has described as “a song about my imagination spiralling in the face of a lack of communication.”

Read more from Katie in our April 2023 magazine interview, and watch the official lyric video for ‘Guestlist’ below.

Alongside the EP announcement, Katie has also shared details of her BIG RED tour, which she’ll embark on later this year to stop off at the following cities:

NOVEMBER
28 Dublin, The Grand Social
20 Edinburgh, Mash House

DECEMBER
03 Glasgow, King Tut’s
04 Manchester, Deaf Institute
05 Birmingham, Hare & Hounds
07 London, Tabernacle
09 Amsterdam, Bitterzoet
10 Paris, La Boule Noire

