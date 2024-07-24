Renamed The Rutz for the occasion, the traditional boozer has been transformed into a living, breathing lookbook of ‘Fine Art’: the inaugural LP from Belfast trio Kneecap. Every inch of the ceiling that isn’t taken up with Irish paraphernalia is adorned with the Palestinian flag. Aged regulars from the Emerald Isle are sat at tables, grinning as the trendies of London’s music scene clamber shoulder to shoulder on the sweaty, makeshift dancefloor, and a blow-up sex doll that looks suspiciously like the King is passed around overhead like a festival crowdsurfer. Backed by the genre-hopping heft of ‘Fine Art’ blasting through the PA system and the malty scent of Guinness being poured at a rate of knots, the tavern conveys its brief with the utmost commitment to the bit.

Brought to life for one night only, this pub has existed in the minds of Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara and DJ Próvaí for some time now. Kneecap invented The Rutz as a conceptual home in which to set their debut album when they stepped into the studio with producer Toddla T in the summer of 2023. “That was my idea,” Chara interjects. “Naw, it was definitely mine,” responds Bap, wagging his finger. It’s the week prior to Kneecap’s hijacking of Molly Bloom’s and the three members are gathered in a bar booth a few miles more central. “When we met Toddla he was like, ‘Do you wanna do a collection of songs or do you wanna do a concept album which ties together cohesively?’” Chara continues. “And that option sounded like way better craic.”

The Rutz may not be the most lofty of album concepts, but it’s a tight one. Far from the theatrical grandeur of lunar casinos or blind pinball prodigies, The Rutz is art imitating life – or rather, lifestyle. Just as it is for a portion of working class society, the pub is a core component of the trio’s existence and – in symmetry with the content of ‘Fine Art’ itself – a sanctuary where obscenity, depravity and, crucially, humour exist under one roof. “The pub was the perfect place to set the album,” Bap explains. “‘Cause it can be the best place in the world or the worst place in the world, sometimes on the same day.”

“The pubs where we’re from aren’t like the ones you have here,” Chara notes, name-dropping The Duke of York – an establishment across the way from their London hotel that keeps a sizable picture of Prince Andrew on display. “It’s not even hung there ironically!” Bap protests. “Who the fuck are the people drinking in there? Are you not embarrassed?!”