Album Review

Kneecap - Fine Art

Totally unique, totally committed and totally thrilling.

Kneecap - Fine Art 

Reviewer: Lisa Wright

Released: 14th June 2024

Label: Heavenly

If the conservative press are to be believed, then Kneecap are a danger to society – a trio of balaclava-clad ne’er do wells who want to bring down the United Kingdom itself. Dip into debut album ‘Fine Art’ at certain choice intervals, and you imagine the detractors would happily double down on their ire; littered throughout are the sounds of loudly sniffed lines and the wayward background noises of a heavy night down the boozer. One song is called ‘Rhino Ket’. Take a step back (or, conversely, dive in fully), however, and ‘Fine Art’ is, in its own warped way, as its title suggests: a fully-immersive, conceptual production that, much like their recent Sundance award-winning biopic, is far, far too clever to just be the work of three miscreants. 

Set across a hedonistic night at fictional pub The Rutz, a cast of fleeting characters drift in and out, from Lankum’s Radie Peat, who sings ‘3CAG’’s traditional Irish opening, to Fontaines DC’s Grian Chatten, who props up a barstool on the bottom-of-the-pint anti-anthem ‘Better Way To Live’, to a series of skits that link the action throughout – best of which is the gap yah music industry exec that pops up on ‘KNEECAP chaps’ (“I LOVE your accents… by the way, I’m English”). Sometimes you almost forget you’re listening to an album and not a radio play, but there are standalone gems here too. High energy d’n’b highlight ‘I’m Flush’ or the wild-eyed rave of ‘Rhino Ket’ will make for rowdy additions to the proven carnage of their live shows, while the flute trills of ‘Drug Dealin Pagans’ or the Streets-adjacent, gospel-backed finale of ‘Way Too Much’ show there are layers to their outlook too. Really, however, ‘Fine Art’ should be viewed much like any great work: as a whole. And as a whole, it’s totally unique, totally committed and totally thrilling – just don’t tell the government. 

Play Video

Tags: Kneecap, Reviews, Album Reviews

Buy Fine Art via Rough Trade

Find ‘Fine Art’ at Rough Trade

Vinyl LP (green) - £23.99

Cd - £10.99

Kneecap Tickets

Foundry, Sheffield

Foundry, Sheffield

New Century, Manchester

Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

Rock City, Nottingham

SWX, Bristol

O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

Latest News

Gia Ford confirms details of debut album ‘Transparent Things’

Gia Ford confirms details of debut album Transparent Things’

easy life rebrand as hard life and share new single ‘tears’

easy life rebrand as hard life and share new single tears’

Picture Parlour tease debut EP ‘Face In The Picture’ 

Picture Parlour tease debut EP Face In The Picture’ 

Heartworms drops paranoia-fuelled video for new single ‘Jacked’

Heartworms drops paranoia-fuelled video for new single Jacked’

beabadoobee announces UK headline tour

beabadoobee announces UK headline tour

Latest Reviews

<p><strong>Walt Disco</strong> - The Warping</p>

Walt Disco - The Warping

A testament to the glorious multifacetedness of existing beyond the binary.

12th June 2024, 8:00am

<p><strong>Florrie</strong> - The Lost Ones</p>

Florrie - The Lost Ones

There’s no denying Florrie’s songwriting and vocal talents, but everything feels a little too polished.

12th June 2024, 8:00am

<p><strong>Cola</strong> - The Gloss</p>

Cola - The Gloss

Not quite a reinvention, but they’re still seeking new horizons.

12th June 2024, 8:00am

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

June 2024

Latest Issue

June 2024

With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY