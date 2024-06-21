Born in Hong Kong, before spending much of her childhood in both Thailand and London, Towa’s early life saw her move between different countries and schools, all while coming to terms with her identity. It was the sound of her dad’s classic rock records, however, that remained a constant. With The Who, Pink Floyd, and The Beatles soundtracking drives to school each morning, Towa’s admiration for time-defying guitar music grew from a young age. After picking up her dad’s slightly disfigured three-string guitar at twelve-years-old, it quickly became a vessel for her own self expression.

“It’s tough enough being twelve anyways, just kind of like coming to terms with my sexuality and other parts of myself,” she begins. But, faced with feeling isolated from those around her, the instrument was a source of comfort and consistency throughout her childhood. “Like, I have this one thing that I know I can always rely on,” Towa nods, “which is music.”

Having studied music at Goldsmiths, and later played as a touring guitarist with Cassyette, the hesitancy to launch her own project nonetheless remained into adulthood. “I never saw myself in this position. As a woman and as a queer person, you’re constantly being told you’re not allowed to have that dream,” she explains. “You can help people, but that’s not going to be you and there isn’t space for you in this scene.” It would take the encouragement of Towa’s close friends who saw her potential as a soloist to push her into the spotlight. “I just had to have someone be like, ‘You can do it!’” she says.

Now, with an emphatic stream of singles, tours across the US and Europe alongside Reneé Rapp, and nods from the likes of Willow Smith and Tyler, the Creator to her name, it’s a statement that is certainly ringing true. With a TikTok fan base of over one million and counting, Towa’s rule-bending pop vision has already been eagerly received. “To me it means that there’s a niche or there’s this space because the demand is there for it,” she reflects on her rise to internet stardom. “I think people want queer music. I think people want guitar and band music again.” And it’s the integration of these worlds that sits at the forefront of her upcoming album.