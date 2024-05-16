Towa Bird announces details of debut album ‘American Hero’

Hong Kong-born guitar hero Towa Bird has announced plans to release her debut album next month.

Fresh from her recent support slots alongside Reneé Rapp, Towa will release her (somewhat ironically-titled) debut ‘American Hero’ on 28th June via Interscope Records. The title of American Hero is entirely ironic - I’m not American, and in my view I’m not heroic either,” Towa, has said of the record. “These songs are me being completely honest about queer love and all its essence; there’s a lot of yearning and vulnerability and dealing with difficult emotions. I grew up listening to so many male-gazey love songs, and it was important to put something out into the world that felt like the music I wanted for myself when I was a kid.”

The album comes produced by the likes of Alexander 23 (Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae), Luke Niccoli (Carly Rae Jepsen, Gwen Stefani), and The Naked and Famous’ Thomas Powers, and will feature her previous tracks such as ‘Wild Heart’, ‘Boomerang’ and ‘Drain Me!’.

Alongside news of her first full-length, Towa has also shared new track ‘Sorry Sorry’, a song about, she says, “the uncertainties and insecurities of falling in love with a friend. Check it out below.