Antony Szmierek shares summer-ready new single ‘Rafters’

Manchester’s Antony Szmierek - who featured in our Class of 2024 tips issue back at the start of the year - has today released ‘Rafters, a beat-driven new track that evocatively captures the various vignettes of a big night out.

His first single to be shared via his new label home, Mushroom Music/Virgin Music Group, ‘Rafters’ acts as a follow-up to Antony’s 2023 EP ‘Seasoning’, and arrives after his recent performances at Glastonbury and on Later… with Jools Holland.

“We follow a single piece of confetti that falls over a gig and the stories that take place beneath it”, he has said, explaining the track’s concept. “People falling in love, thrown pints, flashes of weddings and birthday celebrations. So much can happen in the time it takes a little paper square to hit the ground”.

Check out the official video for ‘Rafters’ and find out which festivals you can catch Antony at this summer below.