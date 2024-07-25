Listen now

Antony Szmierek shares summer-ready new single ‘Rafters’

It’s the Manchester poet’s first release via his new label home of Mushroom Music/Virgin Music Group.

Antony Szmierek releases summer-ready new single 'Rafters'

25th July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Manchester’s Antony Szmierek - who featured in our Class of 2024 tips issue back at the start of the year - has today released ‘Rafters, a beat-driven new track that evocatively captures the various vignettes of a big night out. 

His first single to be shared via his new label home, Mushroom Music/Virgin Music Group, ‘Rafters’ acts as a follow-up to Antony’s 2023 EP ‘Seasoning’, and arrives after his recent performances at Glastonbury and on Later… with Jools Holland. 

“We follow a single piece of confetti that falls over a gig and the stories that take place beneath it”, he has said, explaining the track’s concept. “People falling in love, thrown pints, flashes of weddings and birthday celebrations. So much can happen in the time it takes a little paper square to hit the ground”.

Check out the official video for ‘Rafters’ and find out which festivals you can catch Antony at this summer below. 

JULY 2024
26 Truck Festival, Oxfordshire
27 Latitude Festival, Suffolk
28 Tramlines Festival, Sheffield

AUGUST 2024
03 Bootleg Social, Blackpool
04 Kendal Calling, Kendal
08 Way Out West, Sweden
10 Boardmasters Festival, Newquay
24 Greenbelt Festival, Kettering
31 Into The Great Wide Open, Netherlands

SEPTEMBER 2024
28 Gathering Sounds Festival, Newcastle

OCTOBER 2024 
05 Neighbourhood Festival, Manchester
19 SWN Festival, Cardiff

Get tickets to watch Antony Szmierek live now.

