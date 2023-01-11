Set for release on 24th March via Stones Throw Records, Benny Sings has announced his new album ‘Young Hearts’, produced by Kenny Beats.

Revealing the record’s title track today, Benny says, “’Young Hearts’ is one of my favorite songs on the album. Kenny started producing and added Remi Wolf in the chorus. This song is one of the rare occasions where I’m singing in third person, which I really love. It’s about two young people getting addicted to crack – not autobiographical.”

Check it out below.

‘Young Hearts’ Tracklisting:

1. Young Hearts

2. The Only One

3. Simple Love Songs

4. Pyjamas (feat Remi Wolf)

5. The World

6. Distance

7. Love Will Find A Way

8. Moviestar

9. Let’s Go

10. Take Your Time