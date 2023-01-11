News Benny Sings announces new Kenny Beats-produced album ‘Young Hearts’
Benny is also sharing the record’s title track.
Set for release on 24th March via Stones Throw Records, Benny Sings has announced his new album ‘Young Hearts’, produced by Kenny Beats.
Revealing the record’s title track today, Benny says, “’Young Hearts’ is one of my favorite songs on the album. Kenny started producing and added Remi Wolf in the chorus. This song is one of the rare occasions where I’m singing in third person, which I really love. It’s about two young people getting addicted to crack – not autobiographical.”
Check it out below.
‘Young Hearts’ Tracklisting:
1. Young Hearts
2. The Only One
3. Simple Love Songs
4. Pyjamas (feat Remi Wolf)
5. The World
6. Distance
7. Love Will Find A Way
8. Moviestar
9. Let’s Go
10. Take Your Time
See Benny Sings live at the following dates:
MARCH
25 - Paradiso, Amsterdam
28 - KOKO, London
29 - Le Trianon, Paris
30 - Lido, Berlin
APRIL
05 - Tivoli Vredenburg, Utrecht
06 - Maassilo, Rotterdam
More like this
Benny Sings and Kenny Beats link up for new song ‘The World’
The collab is all about “living it up”.
Benny Sings covers Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Dancing In The Dark’
“His songs are so strange, and yet so good. Felt like a great challenge to tackle one of his songs.”
Benny Sings takes us through new album ‘Music’
The Dutch artist dives into his latest record.
Benny Sings - Music
Clean listening at its finest.