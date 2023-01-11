News Benny Sings announces new Kenny Beats-produced album ‘Young Hearts’

Photo: Pierre Zylstra

Benny is also sharing the record’s title track.

Words: Elly Watson

11th January 2023

Set for release on 24th March via Stones Throw Records, Benny Sings has announced his new album ‘Young Hearts’, produced by Kenny Beats.

Revealing the record’s title track today, Benny says, “’Young Hearts’ is one of my favorite songs on the album. Kenny started producing and added Remi Wolf in the chorus. This song is one of the rare occasions where I’m singing in third person, which I really love. It’s about two young people getting addicted to crack – not autobiographical.”

Check it out below.

‘Young Hearts’ Tracklisting:
1. Young Hearts
2. The Only One
3. Simple Love Songs
4. Pyjamas (feat Remi Wolf)
5. The World
6. Distance
7. Love Will Find A Way
8. Moviestar
9. Let’s Go
10. Take Your Time

See Benny Sings live at the following dates:

MARCH
25 - Paradiso, Amsterdam
28 - KOKO, London
29 - Le Trianon, Paris
30 - Lido, Berlin

APRIL
05 - Tivoli Vredenburg, Utrecht
06 - Maassilo, Rotterdam

Get tickets to watch Benny Sings live now.

