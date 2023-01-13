With her new album ‘INFLUX’ set for release on 3rd March, Cailin Russo is releasing her latest single ‘PSYCHO FREAK’.

“‘PSYCHO FREAK’ was written in London after a long night on the town,” Cailin explains. “I had been listening to Kylie Minogue’s ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ for around 2/3 months on repeat at that point and was inspired to create the same dance/nostalgic/cocky girl energy that that song imprinted on me.”

Check out ‘PSYCHO FREAK’ now below.