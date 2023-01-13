Listen Cailin Russo releases new song ‘PSYCHO FREAK’
Photo: Ivar Wingan
The track features on her forthcoming new album ‘INFLUX’.
With her new album ‘INFLUX’ set for release on 3rd March, Cailin Russo is releasing her latest single ‘PSYCHO FREAK’.
“‘PSYCHO FREAK’ was written in London after a long night on the town,” Cailin explains. “I had been listening to Kylie Minogue’s ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ for around 2/3 months on repeat at that point and was inspired to create the same dance/nostalgic/cocky girl energy that that song imprinted on me.”
Check out ‘PSYCHO FREAK’ now below.