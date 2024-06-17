News
Enumclaw announce sophomore album ‘Home In Another Life’
The news also coincides with their signing to Boston’s Run For Cover Records.
Tacoma, Washington four-piece Enumclaw have confirmed that their second album, ‘Home In Another Life’, will be hitting shelves on 30th August, acting as a follow up to their 2022 debut ‘Save The Baby’.
To mark the news, the band have also shared the LP’s lead single, ‘Change’ - our first taste of what to expect from a project that promises to take the resonant grunge-rock of their previous material to new heights, and which is also their first release through their new label home of Boston’s Run For Cover Records.
You can watch the video for ‘Change’ and revisit our debut-era interview with Enumclaw below.
‘Home In Another Life’ tracklist:
1. I’m Scared I’ll End Up All Alone
2. Not Just Yet
3. Sink
4. Spots
5. I Still Feel Bad About Masturbation
6. Haven’t Seen The Family In A While, I’m Sorry
7. Grocery Store
8. Change
9. Fall Came Too Soon And Now I Wanna Throw Up
10. This Light Of Mine
11. I Want Somethings For Myself
