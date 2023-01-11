Watch John Cale unveils new song ‘Noise Of You’
His first new album in a decade is out later this month.
Ahead of the release of his brand new album ‘MERCY’ on 20th January on Double Six / Domino, John Cale is sharing his latest single ‘Noise Of You’.
“I don’t tend to romanticize the idea of love,” John says. “It represents ‘need’ and that’s not something I’m particularly comfortable with. When it gets ahold of you though - don’t let go - no matter how many times you mess it up!”
Accompanied by a video directed by Pepi Ginsberg and shot around New York City, Pepi adds, “I was so inspired by John’s relationship to process and collaboration and wanted to mirror his approach to art in this video for ‘NOISE OF YOU,’ which John describes as a love song. Setting out to make a ‘moving’ portrait of John, we have mapped images and video of John’s life over his former home of New York City, creating a conversation between past and present, reflecting the way that distant, and sometimes dissonant, voices can reach across divides of space and time to speak their own language of love.”
Watch the video for ‘Noise Of You’ below.
‘MERCY’ Tracklisting:
1. MERCY feat. Laurel Halo
2. MARILYN MONROE’S LEG (beauty elsewhere) feat. Actress
3. NOISE OF YOU
4. STORY OF BLOOD feat. Weyes Blood
5. TIME STANDS STILL feat. Sylvan Esso
6. MOONSTRUCK (Nico’s Song)
7. EVERLASTING DAYS feat. Animal Collective
8. NIGHT CRAWLING
9. NOT THE END OF THE WORLD
10. THE LEGAL STATUS OF ICE feat. Fat White Family
11. I KNOW YOU’RE HAPPY feat. Tei Shi
12. OUT YOUR WINDOW
See John Cale live at the following dates:
FEBRUARY
06 - Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic Hall
08 - London, UK @ The Palladium
10 - Bexhill-On-The-Sea, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion
11 - Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall
12 - Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange
