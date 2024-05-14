Role Model announces new album ‘Kansas Anymore’

News

The Maine-born singer will follow up his 2022 debut ‘Rx’ with the new record this July.

Over two years on from the release of his debut, Role Model has returned with news of his new album ‘Kansas Anymore’.

With its title inspired by the infamous phrase from The Wizard of Oz, ‘Kansas Anymore’ - which is due for release on 19th July via Interscope Records - sees Role Model move away from the love-imbued spirit of his debut ‘Rx’ and explores the upheaval of heartbreak and homesickness. “It was a roller coaster,” Role Model has said, of making ‘Kansas Anymore’ which was written from September 2022 through to autumn of 2023. “At a certain point - maybe it was a quarter life crisis I still don’t know - I became the most home sick I’ve ever been in my entire life.”

Alongside news of his forthcoming record - which is set to feature his previous single ‘Oh, Gemini’ - Role Model has also shared a new cut in the form of ‘Deeply Still In Love’. The track comes accompanied by a video directed by Dylan Knight - that feels like it could be plucked straight out of the 00s rom-com canon - which you can check out below.

