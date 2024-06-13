Get a VIP taste of Texas at special London showcase with Travel Texas and partners

It’s no secret that cowboys are the height of fashion right now (you can thank Queen Bey for that), but Texas isn’t just renowned for its Stetsons and boots. In fact, the Lone Star State boasts some of the best food, music, and culture that the US has to offer, and we want you to get a taste of it.

Taking place in the historic heart of London’s music scene, next week the beloved Soho venue The Lower Third will be transformed into a Texan haven for the night - courtesy of Travel Texas and their partners - to give a lucky selection of winners a real flavour of what the state is all about. The VIP night (which isn’t open to the public, and where all food and drinks will be provided) will take place from 6pm on Friday 21st June, at The Lower Third on Soho’s iconic Denmark Street (the nearest tube station in Tottenham Court Road, fyi).

As well as Texan-inspired food (they take their BBQ very seriously, after all), there’ll be live performances from Austin artist Scott Strickland and Waco-born musician Jarrod Dickenson to give a sense of the rich and diverse music scenes of the state, as well as a chance to discover exactly what Travel Texas and their partners - including Visit Arlington, Visit Austin, Visit Fredericksburg, Visit Grapevine, Visit Houston, Visit Lubbock and Wildcatter Ranch - can offer if you’re planning a visit to the States anytime soon.

Fancy discovering all the Lone Star State has to offer? DIY have secured a limited supply of VIP guest list tickets exclusively for our readers, so all you have to do is click this link to enter the ballot and be in with a chance of winning.