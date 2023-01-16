Listen Technology + Teamwork share new single ‘Big Blue’

Photo: Luke Atkinson

Their long-awaited debut album, ‘We Used To Be Friends’, is out later this year.

Words: Elly Watson

16th January 2023

Technology + Teamwork - the duo made up of Sarah Jones and Anthony Silvester - are set to release their long-awaited debut album ‘We Used To Be Friends’ on 17th March via Good Way Records.

Sharing new track ‘Big Blue’, Sarah says, “I wrote a beat about my favourite jumper.”

“Often with our stuff, our voices are put through effects and people are never sure who’s singing what, which I really like,” Anthony adds. “A lot of ‘Big Blue’ was us resampling ourselves. We also worked with our friend Charlie (March), who helped us structure it into a song, and then when we mixed it with our friend Aaron (Cupples), we resampled other parts and built it up like that some more. Sarah was really keen on developing a break in it, and we used delays on one of our sampled bits to make sounds like alligators croaking for the break.

“For the chorus I wanted to sound a bit like ‘Warm Leatherette’ by Daniel Miller, and have this very stern quality in the voice.”

Have a listen to ‘Big Blue’ below.

‘We Used To Be Friends’ Tracklisting:
1. You Always Say The Wrong Thing
2. We Used To Be Friends
3. Big Blue
4. You Saw Something In Me
5. Later…
6. Baby Grey
7. K + B
8. Moving Too
9. And So…
10. The Good Way
11. Amsterdam
12. Oh Oh
13. What A Year

Tags: TECHNOLOGY + TEAMWORK, Listen, News, Neu

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

Caroline Polachek teases Charli XCX remix of 'Welcome To My Island'

Caroline Polachek teases Charli XCX remix of ‘Welcome To My Island’

Softcult share new single 'Dress'

Softcult share new single ‘Dress’

Rose Gray releases new song 'Sun Comes Up'

Rose Gray releases new song ‘Sun Comes Up’

Maisie Peters to release new track 'Body Better' this month

Maisie Peters to release new track ‘Body Better’ this month

Robbie & Mona share new single 'Sensation'

Robbie & Mona share new single ‘Sensation’

More like this

Popular right now