Technology + Teamwork - the duo made up of Sarah Jones and Anthony Silvester - are set to release their long-awaited debut album ‘We Used To Be Friends’ on 17th March via Good Way Records.

Sharing new track ‘Big Blue’, Sarah says, “I wrote a beat about my favourite jumper.”

“Often with our stuff, our voices are put through effects and people are never sure who’s singing what, which I really like,” Anthony adds. “A lot of ‘Big Blue’ was us resampling ourselves. We also worked with our friend Charlie (March), who helped us structure it into a song, and then when we mixed it with our friend Aaron (Cupples), we resampled other parts and built it up like that some more. Sarah was really keen on developing a break in it, and we used delays on one of our sampled bits to make sounds like alligators croaking for the break.

“For the chorus I wanted to sound a bit like ‘Warm Leatherette’ by Daniel Miller, and have this very stern quality in the voice.”

Have a listen to ‘Big Blue’ below.

‘We Used To Be Friends’ Tracklisting:

1. You Always Say The Wrong Thing

2. We Used To Be Friends

3. Big Blue

4. You Saw Something In Me

5. Later…

6. Baby Grey

7. K + B

8. Moving Too

9. And So…

10. The Good Way

11. Amsterdam

12. Oh Oh

13. What A Year