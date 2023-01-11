Ahead of the release of his new project ‘GLOW’ on 17th February via Secretly Canadian, our Class of 2023 inductee Wesley Joseph is sharing his latest single ‘HIATUS’.

“Hiatus is the narrative and conclusion of growing pains, a teenager talking to his future self and his future self talking back,” Wesley explains. “I started making the beat for the song in my old bedroom last summer with Emil - chopping up samples Lexxx had made on his Bronze software. I then took the song in its infancy to Leon Vynehall - we had multiple long nights at his studio together fleshing it out, and with each hour that went by it felt more significant and substantial. I freestyled the first verse, and found that I’d actually written the most part of it back in Walsall years ago. The perspective is from my angrier and darker teenage self, caught in a small town and needing an escape. It felt like a time capsule moment, and gave me the context to write the second verse as I feel in the present - clearer and more empowered. Sam Beste came by to play some beautiful synth chords and piano on the song, and Dave Okumu’s guitars gave us the final sparkle. Once the contrast of both verses felt right musically and lyrically the song was finished.”

