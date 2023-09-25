Neu

Big Special play tiny but ferocious gig at Billy’s Cafe to celebrate new single ‘Desperate Breakfast’

19th September 2023

The Midlands duo played a special one-off show in the Bethnal Green café and we caught all the action.

Words: Sarah Jamieson
Photos: Daniel Landsburgh
25th September 2023

It’s not often that a beloved greasy spoon plays host to the buzziest of new bands, but then again, it’s not often that a band like Big Special roll into town. Celebrating the release of their newest single ‘Desperate Breakfast’ in the entirely on-brand location of Billy’s Cafe, the Midlands duo have given the East London spot a whole new lease of life for tonight’s one-off performance; it’s just the smell of the deep fat fryer that gives it away…

With coffee cups swapped for tinnies, and tables, chairs and appropriate condiments stacked away, a keen crowd pack into the intimate space for the pair’s ear-blistering set. Recent single ‘THIS HERE AIN’T WATER’ is a cathartic opus, with Joe Hecklin’s vocals moving effortlessly from its soulful, scorched chorus through to its more gritty verses, while ‘SHITHOUSE’ is as powerful as its name implies; drummer Callum Moloney hits the skins so hard he soon causes damage. “I broke a stick in a greasy spoon!” he triumphantly declares, before Joe replies with a deadpan wink: “That sounds like a euphemism…”

Big Special, Billy's Café, London

Their aforementioned new single further showcases their talent for balancing things on a sonic knife’s edge, with its forlorn, crooning opening (“I toast my tea in mourning / For a morning come too soon”) transformed into a frenzied narrative around the daily slog of working life, before they round things off with a handful of as-yet-unreleased tracks for good measure. Arguably the most raucous guests that Billy’s will have visit for a while, Big Special’s set won’t be forgotten any time soon.

Big Special, Billy's Café, London Big Special, Billy's Café, London Big Special, Billy's Café, London Big Special, Billy's Café, London Big Special, Billy's Café, London
