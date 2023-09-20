News

Big Special release new single ‘Desperate Breakfast

They’ve also announced a run of UK shows in December.

Photo: Richard Mukuze

20th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Big Special, News, Listen

Following a blistering launch party at East London’s Billy’s Cafe, Midlands duo Big Special have today shared their latest single, ‘DESPERATE BREAKFAST’. Commenting on the track, singer Joe Hicklin has said: “‘DESPERATE BREAKFAST’ is about that first meal of the day you have to force down before you drag yourself to the job you don’t want in the place you don’t want to be, and the normality of having no choice but to take part in that seemingly infinite routine. It is also in part about the similar cycle that occurs in unemployment. Either way, the morning brings desperation.”

Watch the video for ‘DESPERATE BREAKFAST’ here:

Later this year, Big Special will play a series of headline dates around the UK, of which the London and Birmingham shows are already sold out. Otherwise, you’ll be able to catch them live in the following cities:

DECEMBER
11 Bristol, The Louisiana
12 Nottingham, The Bodega
13 Leeds, Oporto
14 London, The Lexington (sold out)
15 Birmingham, Hare & Hounds (sold out)
16 Manchester, Yes Basement

Tags: Big Special, News, Listen

Latest News

Sleaford Mods to release new EP ‘More UK Grim’

Sleaford Mods to release new EP More UK Grim

STONE share news of new EP ‘Punkadonk 2’

STONE share news of new EP Punkadonk 2

Deap Vally announce final release, ‘SISTRIONIX 2.0’ and farewell tour

Deap Vally announce final release, SISTRIONIX 2.0’ and farewell tour

Doechii shares new track ‘Pacer’

Doechii shares new track Pacer

Get To Know… ratbag

Get To Know… ratbag

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY