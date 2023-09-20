Big Special release new single ‘Desperate Breakfast

Following a blistering launch party at East London’s Billy’s Cafe, Midlands duo Big Special have today shared their latest single, ‘DESPERATE BREAKFAST’. Commenting on the track, singer Joe Hicklin has said: “‘DESPERATE BREAKFAST’ is about that first meal of the day you have to force down before you drag yourself to the job you don’t want in the place you don’t want to be, and the normality of having no choice but to take part in that seemingly infinite routine. It is also in part about the similar cycle that occurs in unemployment. Either way, the morning brings desperation.”

Watch the video for ‘DESPERATE BREAKFAST’ here:

