Aphex Twin, Kelela, Moderat & more cut through sound issues to stand out at Field Day 2023

As it did last year and the year before, Field Day’s 16th edition shares a weekend and a location with All Points East in Victoria Park. Some people are harebrained enough to attend the two events on consecutive days, and Saturday morning in east London is filled with reports from those who braved the rain for Stormzy and co the night before. Field Day need not contend with issues of weather, blessed instead with glorious sunlight.

The collaboration with All Points East has also signalled Field Day’s return to its original home. Before moving uncomfortably between various London locations, it took place in Victoria Park between its 2007 inception and 2017 - which was also the last time Aphex Twin played here. Back then, however, Field Day was its own festival; it offered a purpose-built rave hangar, big enough for a jumbo jet, seemingly just to do justice to Richard James’s batshit electronica. This year no such luxury is extended, with Field Day’s impressive line-up instead confined to the more standard festival set-up of All Points East. Even before arrival there’s talk of disappointing sound quality in previous years. Surely this year they’d fix that.

The day starts around one o’clock with a selection of attractive acts on so early that almost no one is there to see them. Hagop Tchaparian, Actress, Sudan Archives and LSDXOXO B2B with Juliana Huxtable are all finished by 4pm. Around this time the crowd turns up; after weathering the bottlenecked entry queue, most of them flood to the East Stage for Jayda G’s mid-afternoon set.

The Canadian DJ arrives looking like the Disney princess of rave, clad in an emerald dress that glitters like a disco ball every time she wriggles her hips. An hour of house, funk and hands-in-air disco follows as a crowd of already sunburnt twenty-somethings jig around approvingly. So far so good.

