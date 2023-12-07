News
Kelela unveils tracklist details of ‘RAVE:N The Remixes’
The reworked album will feature contributions from the likes of Shygirl, Yaeji, and more.
Kelela has today shared the full tracklist for her forthcoming ‘RAVE:N The Remixes’ album, slated for release on 9th February 2024. Boasting collaborations with Shygirl, Yaeji, Liv.e, BbyMutha, LEECH and more, the record will be a re-imagining of the original ‘Raven’ album, released earlier this year.
She’s also put out a new version of ‘Closure’ - a remix courtesy of Flexulant, BAMBII, Rahrah Gabor and Brazy - which arrives accompanied by a Yasser Abubeker directed video. Watch it and dig into the full ‘Remixes’ tracklist below.
1. Raven (Agazero Remix feat. Bbymutha)
2. Contact (Karen Nyame KG Remix)
3. Closure (Flexulant x BAMBII Remix feat. Rahrah Gabor + Brazy)
4. Holier (JD. REID Remix feat. Shygirl)
5. Bruises (SUCIA! Remix)
6. Washed Away (Ethereal Remix feat. Liv.e)
7. Far Away (DJ Swisha Remix)
8. Raven (TYGAPAW Remix feat. Rochelle Jordan)
9. Sorbet (LSDXOXO Remix)
10. Divorce (DJ Manny Remix)
11. Fooley (LEECH Ambient Queen Remix)
12. Missed Call (KYRUH Remix)
13. Happy Ending (A.G Remix)
14. Let It Go (NGUZUNGUZU x DJ GAY-Z Remix)
15. On The Run (River Moon Remix feat. ThugPop)
16. Enough For Love (TAYHANA Remix)
17. Enough For Love (Yaeji heart+beat Remix)
18. Divorce (Loraine James Remix)
19. Far Away (DJ LHC Remix)
20. Far Away (SUUTOO His Eye Is On the Raven Remix feat. Ms. Carrie Stacks)
Read More
Shygirl announces UK and EU leg of ‘Nymph’ world tour
Tickets will go on sale later this week.
12th September 2023, 5:24pm
Performers announced for 2023’s Mercury Prize ceremony
10 of the 12 shortlisted artists will take to the stage at next week’s awards show.
1st September 2023, 2:03pm
Aphex Twin, Kelela, Moderat & more cut through sound issues to stand out at Field Day 2023
Richard D. James does his best to lift the roof off a day of patchy sound at London's Victoria Park.
25th August 2023, 1:45pm
AIM Awards announce 2023 nominees list, including RAYE, Little Simz and Ezra Collective
The AIM Independent Music Awards have shared this year’s list of nominees, ahead of the ceremony on 26th September at London’s Roundhouse.
19th July 2023, 11:16am
Popular right now
3 Stars
HEALTH — RAT WARS
Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.