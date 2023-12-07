Kelela unveils tracklist details of ‘RAVE:N The Remixes

Kelela has today shared the full tracklist for her forthcoming ‘RAVE:N The Remixes’ album, slated for release on 9th February 2024. Boasting collaborations with Shygirl, Yaeji, Liv.e, BbyMutha, LEECH and more, the record will be a re-imagining of the original ‘Raven’ album, released earlier this year.

She’s also put out a new version of ‘Closure’ - a remix courtesy of Flexulant, BAMBII, Rahrah Gabor and Brazy - which arrives accompanied by a Yasser Abubeker directed video. Watch it and dig into the full ‘Remixes’ tracklist below.

1. Raven (Agazero Remix feat. Bbymutha)

2. Contact (Karen Nyame KG Remix)

3. Closure (Flexulant x BAMBII Remix feat. Rahrah Gabor + Brazy)

4. Holier (JD. REID Remix feat. Shygirl)

5. Bruises (SUCIA! Remix)

6. Washed Away (Ethereal Remix feat. Liv.e)

7. Far Away (DJ Swisha Remix)

8. Raven (TYGAPAW Remix feat. Rochelle Jordan)

9. Sorbet (LSDXOXO Remix)

10. Divorce (DJ Manny Remix)

11. Fooley (LEECH Ambient Queen Remix)

12. Missed Call (KYRUH Remix)

13. Happy Ending (A.G Remix)

14. Let It Go (NGUZUNGUZU x DJ GAY-Z Remix)

15. On The Run (River Moon Remix feat. ThugPop)

16. Enough For Love (TAYHANA Remix)

17. Enough For Love (Yaeji heart+beat Remix)

18. Divorce (Loraine James Remix)

19. Far Away (DJ LHC Remix)

20. Far Away (SUUTOO His Eye Is On the Raven Remix feat. Ms. Carrie Stacks)