News

Kelela unveils tracklist details of ‘RAVE:N The Remixes

The reworked album will feature contributions from the likes of Shygirl, Yaeji, and more.

7th December 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Kelela, Shygirl, Yaeji, News, Listen

Kelela has today shared the full tracklist for her forthcoming ‘RAVE:N The Remixes’ album, slated for release on 9th February 2024. Boasting collaborations with Shygirl, Yaeji, Liv.e, BbyMutha, LEECH and more, the record will be a re-imagining of the original ‘Raven’ album, released earlier this year.

She’s also put out a new version of ‘Closure’ - a remix courtesy of Flexulant, BAMBII, Rahrah Gabor and Brazy - which arrives accompanied by a Yasser Abubeker directed video. Watch it and dig into the full ‘Remixes’ tracklist below.

1. Raven (Agazero Remix feat. Bbymutha)
2. Contact (Karen Nyame KG Remix)
3. Closure (Flexulant x BAMBII Remix feat. Rahrah Gabor + Brazy)
4. Holier (JD. REID Remix feat. Shygirl)
5. Bruises (SUCIA! Remix)
6. Washed Away (Ethereal Remix feat. Liv.e)
7. Far Away (DJ Swisha Remix)
8. Raven (TYGAPAW Remix feat. Rochelle Jordan)
9. Sorbet (LSDXOXO Remix)
10. Divorce (DJ Manny Remix)
11. Fooley (LEECH Ambient Queen Remix)
12. Missed Call (KYRUH Remix)
13. Happy Ending (A.G Remix)
14. Let It Go (NGUZUNGUZU x DJ GAY-Z Remix)
15. On The Run (River Moon Remix feat. ThugPop)
16. Enough For Love (TAYHANA Remix)
17. Enough For Love (Yaeji heart+beat Remix)
18. Divorce (Loraine James Remix)
19. Far Away (DJ LHC Remix)
20. Far Away (SUUTOO His Eye Is On the Raven Remix feat. Ms. Carrie Stacks)

Play Video

Tags: Kelela, Shygirl, Yaeji, News, Listen

Latest News

Bleachers unveil star-studded video for ‘Alma Mater’

Bleachers unveil star-studded video for Alma Mater

The Killers add four new dates to 2024 ‘Rebel Diamonds’ tour

The Killers add four new dates to 2024 Rebel Diamonds’ tour

Green Day release drop latest album teaser ‘Dilemma’

Green Day release drop latest album teaser Dilemma

IDLES feel the love on new track ‘Grace’

IDLES feel the love on new track Grace

Wild Fields announce inaugural 2024 lineup

Wild Fields announce inaugural 2024 lineup

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

November 2023

Latest Issue

November 2023

Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY