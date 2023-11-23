M For Montréal 2023: Five of the best

For those of us unaware of Mattmac’s credentials going into his opening night set at Ausgang Plaza, his intro, with sampled audio of others extolling his musical virtues, does the job. “You’re beautiful,” he says, addressing the crowd, with a wry smile. “And that’s coming from a blind person.” On the surface, the Oji-Cree artist, who grew up on the Garden Hill First Nation in Manitoba, showcases a solid set of commercially-viable trap and emo-pop; it’s not a long shot to predict a huge hit in his future. But delve deeper, and the producer is also using his songs to share his stories: “When I wrote this I was walking on the reservation / Now they can’t say that we not up in the conversation,” for example, goes ‘Isolation’.