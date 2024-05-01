Festivals
La Sécurité, Mock Media & more acts to play M For Montreal showcases in the UK this month
The Canadian festival will be showcasing emerging artists across stages at Wide Days, FOCUS Wales and The Great Escape.
Canadian emerging talent festival M For Montreal are going one step further in helping to promote their local scene this year; they’re bringing a host of brilliant Canadian artists to the UK for a series of upcoming showcases.
Artists including gnarly-pop band La Sécurité, supergroup Mock Media (made up of members from Crack Cloud, N0V3L, Pottery and Painted Group) and Toronto rapper Haviah Mighty will be visiting our shores over the next few weeks to appear at showcase festivals Wide Days, FOCUS Wales and The Great Escape. Plus, as well as their show at the Brighton event, the Canadians will be teaming up with the New Zealand Music Commission for a special reception beforehand.
The festival’s Wide Days showcase will take place at Edinburgh’s Bongo Club tomorrow (Thursday 2nd May), before they take over Wrexham’s Penny Black Room on Thursday 9th May, before concluding things at Brighton’s Patterns on Thursday 16th May.
Check out the upcoming schedule below, and remind yourself of some of our favourite acts from last year’s M For Montreal here.
Wide Days: Bongo Club, Edinburgh
Thursday 2nd May
7pm - Emilie Kahn
8pm - Soran
9pm - ALIAS
10pm - DVTR
FOCUS Wales: Penny Black Room, Wrexham
Thursday 9th May
8.30pm - La Sécurité
9.15pm - Bon Enfant
10pm - DVTR
10.45pm - ALIAS
The Great Escape: Patterns, Brighton
Thursday 16th May
12.15pm - La Sécurité
1.15pm - Choses Sauvages
2.15pm - Haviah Mighty
3.15pm - Mock Media
Recommended
Read More
M For Montréal 2023: Five of the best
Discover our pick of the selection showcased by the Canadian festival this year.
23rd November 2023, 1:00am
The Neu Bulletin (O., Eaves Wilder, Human Interest and more!)
DIY's essential guide to the best new music.
29th September 2023, 3:52pm
With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.