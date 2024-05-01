La Sécurité, Mock Media & more acts to play M For Montreal showcases in the UK this month

Canadian emerging talent festival M For Montreal are going one step further in helping to promote their local scene this year; they’re bringing a host of brilliant Canadian artists to the UK for a series of upcoming showcases.

Artists including gnarly-pop band La Sécurité, supergroup Mock Media (made up of members from Crack Cloud, N0V3L, Pottery and Painted Group) and Toronto rapper Haviah Mighty will be visiting our shores over the next few weeks to appear at showcase festivals Wide Days, FOCUS Wales and The Great Escape. Plus, as well as their show at the Brighton event, the Canadians will be teaming up with the New Zealand Music Commission for a special reception beforehand.

The festival’s Wide Days showcase will take place at Edinburgh’s Bongo Club tomorrow (Thursday 2nd May), before they take over Wrexham’s Penny Black Room on Thursday 9th May, before concluding things at Brighton’s Patterns on Thursday 16th May.

Check out the upcoming schedule below, and remind yourself of some of our favourite acts from last year’s M For Montreal here.

Wide Days: Bongo Club, Edinburgh

Thursday 2nd May

7pm - Emilie Kahn

8pm - Soran

9pm - ALIAS

10pm - DVTR

FOCUS Wales: Penny Black Room, Wrexham

Thursday 9th May

8.30pm - La Sécurité

9.15pm - Bon Enfant

10pm - DVTR

10.45pm - ALIAS

The Great Escape: Patterns, Brighton

Thursday 16th May

12.15pm - La Sécurité

1.15pm - Choses Sauvages

2.15pm - Haviah Mighty

3.15pm - Mock Media