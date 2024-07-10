The War On Drugs assert their legendary status at Liverpool’s Mountford Hall 

It’s the perfect tonic for weary festival heads in the crowd who need to recharge their batteries from early summer excesses, and Granduciel’s Springsteen-esque vocals are the centrepiece of it all. He doesn’t skirt around the big questions, either: “Is life just dying in slow motion or getting stronger every day?” he asks with adrenaline, over the title track from their latest LP.

Having had well over two years to incubate now, it’s heartening that some of the night’s biggest reactions come in response to their most recent recorded material. There’s raw and breathtaking beauty behind sprawling anthems like ‘I Don’t Wanna Wait’ and ‘Harmonia’s Dream’; particularly in the latter's case, a swirling sense of euphoria meets a triumphant fist in the air spirit, as Granduciel thunders “Sometimes forwards is the only way back / To reach the hill of time.”

At one point, an anthemtic football singalong to the melody of ‘Under The Pressure’ goes some way to showing just how much this band mean to those who’ve shared their steady pathway. Their two-hour set never wanes, instead ebbing and flowing like a great American road-trip, summoning every emotion in the process. In a climate when so many of their guitar-wielding peers take the easy option, The War On Drugs' technical brilliance and investment in their art remains a vital breath of fresh air.