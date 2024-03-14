New music from Sam Fender has been hotly-anticipated for a little while now, and expectations have only ramped up following his recent feature on Noah Kahan’s January single ‘Homesick’.

Today, the breakout Geordie star seems to have rewarded fans’ patience by sharing a series of videos of him in the studio in America with The War On Drugs’ frontman Adam Granduciel, hinting that we should expect a collaborative release at some point in the near future.



In clips posted to his Instagram Stories this morning, Sam can be seen sitting alongside Granduciel and a stellar team of musicians/producers/sound engineers, working on a track that appears to be every bit as riff-heavy and anthemic as his last effort, 2021’s ‘Seventeen Going Under’.

You can check out the videos over on Sam’s Instagram now, but be quick - they’ll be gone in 24 hours! Otherwise, watch this space on the new music front…