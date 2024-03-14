News

Sam Fender teases new music with The War On DrugsAdam Granduciel

The Geordie guitar hero has shared clips of them in the studio together via Instagram.

Photo: Sarah Louise Bennett

14th March 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Sam Fender, The War On Drugs, News

New music from Sam Fender has been hotly-anticipated for a little while now, and expectations have only ramped up following his recent feature on Noah Kahan’s January single ‘Homesick’.

Today, the breakout Geordie star seems to have rewarded fans’ patience by sharing a series of videos of him in the studio in America with The War On Drugs’ frontman Adam Granduciel, hinting that we should expect a collaborative release at some point in the near future.

In clips posted to his Instagram Stories this morning, Sam can be seen sitting alongside Granduciel and a stellar team of musicians/producers/sound engineers, working on a track that appears to be every bit as riff-heavy and anthemic as his last effort, 2021’s ‘Seventeen Going Under’.

You can check out the videos over on Sam’s Instagram now, but be quick - they’ll be gone in 24 hours! Otherwise, watch this space on the new music front…

Sam Fender makes Newcastle proud with mighty hometown show at St James&#8217; Park

Live review

Sam Fender makes Newcastle proud with mighty hometown show at St James’ Park

This evening showcases a region at its best, coming together to support one of its own.

Sam Fender teases new music with The War On Drugs' Adam Granduciel Sam Fender teases new music with The War On Drugs' Adam Granduciel Sam Fender teases new music with The War On Drugs' Adam Granduciel

Tags: Sam Fender, The War On Drugs, News

Latest News

Glastonbury confirms Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and SZA as 2024 headliners

Glastonbury confirms Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and SZA as 2024 headliners

Dua Lipa announces third album ‘Radical Optimism’

Dua Lipa announces third album Radical Optimism’

Walt Disco confirm sophomore album ‘The Warping’

Walt Disco confirm sophomore album The Warping’

Kate Nash returns with details of new album ‘9 Sad Symphonies’

Kate Nash returns with details of new album 9 Sad Symphonies’

Waxahatchee offers up new cut ‘365’

Waxahatchee offers up new cut 365’

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

March 2024

Latest Issue

March 2024

Featuring Green Day, English Teacher, Everything Everything, Caity Baser and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY