News
Sam Fender teases new music with The War On Drugs’ Adam Granduciel
The Geordie guitar hero has shared clips of them in the studio together via Instagram.
New music from Sam Fender has been hotly-anticipated for a little while now, and expectations have only ramped up following his recent feature on Noah Kahan’s January single ‘Homesick’.
Today, the breakout Geordie star seems to have rewarded fans’ patience by sharing a series of videos of him in the studio in America with The War On Drugs’ frontman Adam Granduciel, hinting that we should expect a collaborative release at some point in the near future.
In clips posted to his Instagram Stories this morning, Sam can be seen sitting alongside Granduciel and a stellar team of musicians/producers/sound engineers, working on a track that appears to be every bit as riff-heavy and anthemic as his last effort, 2021’s ‘Seventeen Going Under’.
You can check out the videos over on Sam’s Instagram now, but be quick - they’ll be gone in 24 hours! Otherwise, watch this space on the new music front…
Records, etc at
The War On Drugs - Wagonwheel Blues (Vinyl LP)
The War On Drugs - Slave Ambient (Cd)
The War On Drugs - Lost In The Dream (Vinyl LP)
The War On Drugs - Lost In The Dream (Cd)
The War On Drugs - I Don’t Live Here Anymore (Vinyl LP - black)
The War On Drugs - I Don’t Live Here Anymore (Vinyl LP - blue)
Read More
Mark Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes to share new recording of ‘Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)’
The track will feature some of music's biggest names, including Ronnie Wood, Ringo Starr, Bruce Springsteen, Nile Rogers, Joan Jett and more.
8th February 2024, 12:28pm
Same as it ever was: Billie Eilish, The Killers and Sam Fender bring singalongs (and fireworks) to Reading 2023
Yard Act kick off a weekend that also sees huge sets from Wet Leg and Declan McKenna, plus the return of SOFT PLAY.
30th August 2023, 1:36pm
Muse channel early fury while Arctic Monkeys, Queens of the Stone Age and Iggy Pop continue legacies at Rock Werchter 2023
Meanwhile relative newcomers Sam Fender, Nova Twins and Militarie Gun also impress.
10th July 2023, 5:08pm
Sam Fender makes Newcastle proud with mighty hometown show at St James’ Park
This evening showcases a region at its best, coming together to support one of its own.
14th June 2023, 4:38pm
Popular right now
Featuring Green Day, English Teacher, Everything Everything, Caity Baser and more!