One In A Million: Flo Milli

Alongside the visual stunts and curation by producers like OG Parker and Trinidad James, ‘You Still Here, Ho?’ arrives as a notable step up both in production and vocal skill. Candid about her newness as a recording artist, Flo is clearly embracing her development and yearning for progression at all times. In previous conversations, she’s referenced renowned rap figures such as Kenny Beats urging her to toy with her voice, and in recent months she’s taken that advice on board wholeheartedly. Upcoming album track ‘Bed Time’ flirts with a new cadence, rendering Flo’s previous threats on songs of yesteryear as tame in comparison. Paired with ominous, menacing pitching, the roar of “When I see you out in public, bitch your ass is mine” hits hard over a distorted sample of Missy Elliott’s ‘She’s A Bitch’.



“[‘Bed Time’] is a real situation that I was in, so it was like, however it comes out, it comes out,” Flo laughs. “It’s like, ‘Bitch, I’m coming to get you’. It was a situation where I needed it to happen.” Using relatability as the framing, she explains how she wants to continue in this vein, appealing to audiences based on real life experiences. “You don’t know how many people are gonna feel inspired or moved, or seen by your music,” she says. “I feel like relatability is your power. When I’m angry or sad, it’s like, ‘Make a song about it’. So many artists get scared to do that, but I’ve learned to use those moments.”



Paralleled with her increasingly lethal vocals, meanwhile, is a desire to transcend her current terrain of subject matters (“Everyone knows I always talk about men,” she concedes). Her aforementioned threats stem from the 10th grade, when a trio of sisters misconstrued a boy trying to get her number as Flo trying to take the middle sister’s love interest. “I didn’t want to fight as I was an Honours Society and 3.8 GPA student,” she rationalises. “Instead I made a rap about it; my first ever song was called ‘No Hook’.”



On songs such as ‘PBC’, Flo Milli succeeds in broadening her lyrical focus by crafting an anthem for and in honour of Black women. “The expectations that people put on darker skinned women, they expect us to feel unimportant or less than,” she begins. “But I’ve always loved my skin tone, I love everything about me.” Referring back to her childhood, she explains how there was never colourism from her mother between her and her lighter-toned sister. “She’d love us equally, calling us her dark and light chocolates,” Flo smiles.



Sampling American runner Sha’Carri Richardson’s voice to create assertions of self-love, ‘PBC’ goes even further in its efforts to display unity throughout Black womanhood. As she states “Pretty for what? Pretty for who?” across the song’s chorus before affirming her unrestrained beauty to herself, Flo pokes fun at dangerously offensive ‘compliments’ she’s gained over the years.



In 2022 Flo is ready to confound yet more expectations, expanding on her feature from GoldLink’s 2021 single ‘Raindrops’, during which she sings instead of raps. “Y’all don’t even know what I can do,” she enthuses. “[Forthcoming track] ‘Tilted Halo’, for example, is very different from anything I’ve ever put out. It’s a very vulnerable song. I’m not lighthearted or having fun. I’m ready to talk about being human and talk about my heart.”



Part of Flo Milli’s desires also lie outside of music. She’s been ruminating on what her identity means to her and, as she gets older, there’s a yearning for clarity with regards to her ethnicity. “I wanna know where I’m from,” she nods. “Someone recently told me that I had Yoruba features. I looked it up and was like, ‘Wow’. There’s power in knowing where you come from.” Flo is adamant on performing in Jamaica or “somewhere in Africa” across her debut album campaign. “Anywhere where I’m around my people, I wanna feel what that feels like,” she nods.



And, as Flo Milli continues to make a run at domestic and global domination, the question of achieving these ambitions feels not so much an ‘if’ as a ‘when’. Heading into her debut album proper, Flo Milli’s not just still here, she’s thriving.



