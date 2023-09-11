Flo Milli drops latest single ‘Chocolate Rain’

Flo Milli has shared a new track entitled ‘Chocolate Rain’, taken from her forthcoming sophomore album ‘Fine Ho, Stay’. It follows the release of her 2022 debut LP ‘You Still Here, Ho?’ ( read our July 2022 cover feature here ) and arrives alongside a teaser trailer for the ‘Chocolate Rain’ video; watch it below.

Coinciding with Flo’s release is news of her ‘THANKS FOR COMING HERE, HO’ North American tour, which will kick off next month in San Francisco and conclude in Dallas in November. General sale tickets are available now for the following dates:

OCTOBER

21 San Francisco, CA, The Regency Ballroom

22 Los Angeles, CA, The Novo

25 Denver, CO, Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom & Other Side

27 Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore

28 Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre

29 Detroit, MI, The Fillmore Detroit

30 Toronto, ON, Phoenix Concert Theatre

NOVEMBER

01 Boston, MA, House Of Blues Boston

02 Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore

03 Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore Philadelphia

04 Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Coliseum Complex

06 New York, NY, Terminal 5

08 Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore Charlotte

09 Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle

11 Houston, TX, Warehouse Live

12 Austin, TX, Emo’s Austin

13 Dallas, TX, Mac’s Southside

Listen to ‘Chocolate Rain’ here: