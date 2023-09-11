News
Flo Milli drops latest single ‘Chocolate Rain’
The Alabama rapper has also recently announced a North American headline tour.
Flo Milli has shared a new track entitled ‘Chocolate Rain’, taken from her forthcoming sophomore album ‘Fine Ho, Stay’. It follows the release of her 2022 debut LP ‘You Still Here, Ho?’ (read our July 2022 cover feature here) and arrives alongside a teaser trailer for the ‘Chocolate Rain’ video; watch it below.
Coinciding with Flo’s release is news of her ‘THANKS FOR COMING HERE, HO’ North American tour, which will kick off next month in San Francisco and conclude in Dallas in November. General sale tickets are available now for the following dates:
OCTOBER
21 San Francisco, CA, The Regency Ballroom
22 Los Angeles, CA, The Novo
25 Denver, CO, Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom & Other Side
27 Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore
28 Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre
29 Detroit, MI, The Fillmore Detroit
30 Toronto, ON, Phoenix Concert Theatre
NOVEMBER
01 Boston, MA, House Of Blues Boston
02 Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore
03 Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore Philadelphia
04 Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Coliseum Complex
06 New York, NY, Terminal 5
08 Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore Charlotte
09 Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle
11 Houston, TX, Warehouse Live
12 Austin, TX, Emo’s Austin
13 Dallas, TX, Mac’s Southside
Listen to ‘Chocolate Rain’ here:
