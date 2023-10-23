Flo Milli drops new single and video for ‘BGC

Alabama’s Flo Milli has today shared ‘BGC’ (aka ‘Bad Girls Club’), the latest track to be taken from her forthcoming sophomore album ‘Fine Ho, Stay’, which is due to arrive in November. An upbeat girl group anthem, the song follows the release of recent singles ‘Chocolate Rain’ and ‘Fruit Loop’, as well as 2022’s debut LP ‘You Still Here, Ho?’.

‘BGC’ also comes accompanied by a Boni Mata-directed, noughties-influenced video; you can watch it, and dive into our July 2022 cover feature with Flo, below.