Flo Milli drops new single and video for ‘BGC

Her new album ‘Fine Ho, Stay’ lands next month.

23rd October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Alabama’s Flo Milli has today shared ‘BGC’ (aka ‘Bad Girls Club’), the latest track to be taken from her forthcoming sophomore album ‘Fine Ho, Stay’, which is due to arrive in November. An upbeat girl group anthem, the song follows the release of recent singles ‘Chocolate Rain’ and ‘Fruit Loop’, as well as 2022’s debut LP ‘You Still Here, Ho?’.

‘BGC’ also comes accompanied by a Boni Mata-directed, noughties-influenced video; you can watch it, and dive into our July 2022 cover feature with Flo, below.

One In A Million: Flo Milli

One In A Million: Flo Milli

Flo Milli may have started her career with a series of viral moments, but heading into debut LP "You Still Here, Ho?' the rapper is aiming for progress, success and longevity.

Flo’s also just embarked on her ‘Thanks For Coming Here, Ho’ tour of the US, which kicked off over the weekend in San Francisco and Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale now - find out where else she’ll be visiting here:

OCTOBER
25 Denver, CO, Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
27 Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore
28 Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre
29 Detroit, MI, The Fillmore
30 Toronto, ON, Phoenix Concert Theatre

NOVEMBER
01 Boston, MA, House of Blues
02 Silverspring, MD, The Fillmore
03 Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore
06 New York, NY, Terminal 5
08 Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore
09 Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle
11 Houston, TX, Warehouse Live

13th July 2022, 11:00am

