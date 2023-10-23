News
Flo Milli drops new single and video for ‘BGC’
Her new album ‘Fine Ho, Stay’ lands next month.
Alabama’s Flo Milli has today shared ‘BGC’ (aka ‘Bad Girls Club’), the latest track to be taken from her forthcoming sophomore album ‘Fine Ho, Stay’, which is due to arrive in November. An upbeat girl group anthem, the song follows the release of recent singles ‘Chocolate Rain’ and ‘Fruit Loop’, as well as 2022’s debut LP ‘You Still Here, Ho?’.
‘BGC’ also comes accompanied by a Boni Mata-directed, noughties-influenced video; you can watch it, and dive into our July 2022 cover feature with Flo, below.
Flo’s also just embarked on her ‘Thanks For Coming Here, Ho’ tour of the US, which kicked off over the weekend in San Francisco and Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale now - find out where else she’ll be visiting here:
OCTOBER
25 Denver, CO, Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
27 Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore
28 Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre
29 Detroit, MI, The Fillmore
30 Toronto, ON, Phoenix Concert Theatre
NOVEMBER
01 Boston, MA, House of Blues
02 Silverspring, MD, The Fillmore
03 Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore
06 New York, NY, Terminal 5
08 Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore
09 Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle
11 Houston, TX, Warehouse Live
