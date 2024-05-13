The record’s anthemic lead single ‘The Hills’ arrives as a prime example, itself the product of a largely fruitless writing trip to LA. In a perhaps unlikely case of absence making the heart grow fonder, Rachel was working in the Hollywood Hills at the home of producer Aaron Shadrow, and yet found herself yearning for London. “I remember him saying, ‘I grew up here, I’m so lucky to live here’,” she recalls. “And all I could think was, ‘I’m so glad I’m flying home tomorrow.’”

“Everybody’s been there / So you try your best to leave / I was told the grass is greener / But it’s just a fantasy it seems,” she sings on the track, musing on belonging (or the lack of it), the concept of home, and the strange, deep-rooted pull we feel back to the places that shaped us. Bolstered by its accompanying video, which depicts a series of vignettes conceptualising what it means to be English, ‘The Hills’ is Rachel’s claim-staking love letter to a city that, though undeniably flawed, is irrefutably hers.

Musically, too, it’s something of a flag planted in the ground, with grungy guitars and crashing drums united in an assured sonic rebuttal against the racial profiling her music faced at the start of her career. “My music is not RnB. My music is not Soul. My music is not alternative RnB. My music is not Neo Soul. My music is not Jazz. Black artists doing indie is not confusing. You see my colour before you hear my music,” Rachel stated on Instagram in 2022.

“I never thought it would be a thing,” she says now, “but I remember speaking to Shingai [Shoniwa] from Noisettes and I know that she went through the same battles as well, even though she was in a massive indie group. [Back then] they didn’t have social media to speak up about it; they’d just have to hope that the press would give them grace. So when I realised I could use my own platform to get over it, it helped quite a lot.”

Using her exponentially-growing platform (she can count the likes of Adele and Florence Pugh as fans) to raise subjects that aren’t normally discussed in radio-friendly indie-pop is something that Rachel does remarkably well. Split into two distinct halves with the eponymous track as its lynchpin, ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’ progresses from “the singles” - the peppy, poppy earworm cuts (‘The Hills’; ‘Never Need Me’) - to a run of tracks that variously explore suicide, grief, and disordered eating. She explains that this emotional juxtaposition was entirely intentional, the tracklist arranged so as to emulate how life-changing events can come from seemingly nowhere to floor you, flipping your whole world as easily as flipping over a record.

Nowhere is this concept better captured than the title number, in which Rachel narrates the story of a Zimbabwean relative who took her own life after becoming pregnant out of wedlock. Though they didn’t have the chance to meet, Rachel nevertheless feels a certain affinity with what her cousin went through. “I remember I wrote a suicide note once, when I was with my ex,” she shares. “I left it on the doorstep and I was convinced I was going to try and kill myself in the local park. I was outrageously in love with him, but everything felt like it was going to shit.”

Despite some parallels between the experiences, she goes on to point out that in Britain, sex and relationships - two themes she focuses on in the album’s first half - are (relatively speaking) pretty innocuous, lower-stakes topics. “I think it’s a privilege that we can find these things lighthearted; your friends can help you through it, or you can go to therapy. Because for some people - especially if there’s a stigma [around sex] in their country or community - it’s life and death. [‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’] is highlighting the privilege that we have in the UK. I’ve never had an abortion, but I’ve never had a pregnancy scare simply because I can get birth control for free. That’s something which most countries don’t have.” Ultimately, she muses, her cousin’s tragic story could have easily been hers. “Considering she’s in my family, the only difference between us is that her dad didn’t choose to come to this country, and my mum did.”

