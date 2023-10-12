News

Rachel Chinouriri releases powerful new single ‘The Hills

She’s also announced a London headline show for next spring.

Photo: Hope James

12th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Rachel Chinouriri

Following her recent collab with Chrissi, indie-pop sensation Rachel Chinouriri has today put out her latest track, ‘The Hills’. Centred around crunching guitars and her powerful vocals, the song explores notions of identity and feeling at home, which were on Rachel’s mind following a prolonged period of time away from London.

Explaining more about the single, she has said: “I wrote ‘The Hills’ about the feeling of not belonging and being out of place. I was in LA having a pretty terrible time. I didn’t feel like I connected with many people musically or in general, and I was stressed out about lots of things in my personal life. I also love being at home, and felt very out of place.

“After a month in LA, I was having my last session and it was going very bad… I was texting Aaron Shadrow in the session… one of the few people I really connected with creatively, we made a plan to leave and he took me to his house and I just told him how I felt. He just started playing the guitar and drums and I started writing about how I felt and in that moment I realised the UK truly is my home.

“Despite how alienated I’ve felt at times because of my race, battles and experiences, in that moment I realised where I enjoyed being was around my friends and loved ones in London. I was writing this in the hills and I felt like no matter how beautiful of a home I was in, in the LA hills, I stuck out like a sore thumb and that was the beginning of the end of this album… a project I started with a song about how I wanted to find my home.”

Watch the official music video for ‘The Hills’ below.

Play Video

To coincide with the release, Rachel has also announced a headline show at London’s KOKO on 6th March 2024 - her biggest hometown show to date. Tickets will go on presale from Monday 16th October, with general sale opening on Wednesday 18th October.

Rachel Chinouriri - Fourº In Winter

EP Review

Rachel Chinouriri - Fourº In Winter

Rachel may be feeling blue, but her shade choice is royal.

