Advertorial feature DIY’s Pirate Highlight! Sans Soucis, Ruti and more
We’re shining a light on some of the brilliant artists coming out of Pirate Studios right now.
For those of you out there not yet familiar, Pirate Studios is a community of 24-hour spaces that spans over 700 studios worldwide - so whether you’re a producer, vocalist, DJ, band member, dancer or podcaster, they’ve got you covered. And with such a huge list of locations, specs and prices to choose from, it’s little wonder that they attract a host of incredible artists to use their spaces on the reg.
And so, to celebrate just that, we at DIY will be shining a light on just a few of the ace acts who grace their studios as Pirate Ambassadors every month. Check out this month’s picks below.
Sans Soucis
Having frequented Pirate for a number of years now, Italian-born, London-based Sans Soucis has had a busy month: not only have they just announced details of their debut album ‘Circumnavigating Georgia’ – which is due out on Decca later this year – but they’ve also shared their newest single ‘Sexed & Sexual’, and announced a handful of UK and European headline shows too. Want to know more? Head here to read our Neu profile with the star now.
Ruti
Having been introduced to Pirate Studios while at a writing camp called She Runs The Boards last month, Ruti is one of the newer members of their community. Most recently, she shared her single ‘Don’t Make A Sound’, an ethereal yet purposeful and punchy number which acts as the perfect preview for her forthcoming EP ‘Lungs’, which is due out later this month.
Good Health Good Wealth
Formed after an unlikely meeting in Wetherspoons almost a decade ago, East London’s genre-hopping duo Good Health Good Wealth released their most recent EP, ‘Everyone Feels Like This’ a little over a year ago now, and recently wrapped up a tour alongside Lock-In. What’s more, we have it on good authority that new music is on its way soon, so keep your eyes (and ears) peeled for more funky offerings.
