For those of you out there not yet familiar, Pirate Studios is a community of 24-hour spaces that spans over 700 studios worldwide - so whether you’re a producer, vocalist, DJ, band member, dancer or podcaster, they’ve got you covered. And with such a huge list of locations, specs and prices to choose from, it’s little wonder that they attract a host of incredible artists to use their spaces on the reg.

And so, to celebrate just that, we at DIY will be shining a light on just a few of the ace acts who grace their studios as Pirate Ambassadors every month. Check out this month’s picks below.