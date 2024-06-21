News

Sans Soucis unveils video for new single ‘If I Let A White Man Cut My Hair’

They’ve also confirmed that their debut album will be arriving in October.

Photo: Elijah Craig

21st June 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Italian-born, London-based riser Sans Soucis has today shared another preview of their forthcoming debut album ‘Circumnavigating Georgia’, which now has a confirmed release date of 9th October. 

New track ‘If I Let A White Man Cut My Hair’ is a homage to the significance of nurturing Black communities, and a testament to how even small, everyday acts can serve to resist structural marginalisation. “I think when you build your personality around everything that society wants you to be, then you also agree to a lot of norms that don’t belong to you,” Sans Soucis - aka Giulia Grispino - has said of the laid-back, groove-infused single. “But to really own my narrative, I needed to move on because I didn’t want the society I live in to tell my story for me”.

Read more about ‘Circumnavigating Georgia’ in our recent interview with Sans Soucis, and watch the video for ‘If I Let A White Man Cut My Hair’ below.

You can catch Sans Soucis live on their debut headline tour of the UK and Europe on the following dates:

NOVEMBER 2024
08 Dublin, The Workman’s Cellar
09 Glasgow, King Tuts
10 Manchester, YES
12 London, Oslo
13 Brighton, Green Door Store
15 Amsterdam, Bitterzoet
16 Paris, Le Hasard Ludique
17 Brussels, Ancienne Belgique Club
19 Berlin, Kantine Am Berghain

Get tickets to watch Sans Soucis live now.

