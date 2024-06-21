Sans Soucis unveils video for new single ‘If I Let A White Man Cut My Hair’

Italian-born, London-based riser Sans Soucis has today shared another preview of their forthcoming debut album ‘Circumnavigating Georgia’, which now has a confirmed release date of 9th October.

New track ‘If I Let A White Man Cut My Hair’ is a homage to the significance of nurturing Black communities, and a testament to how even small, everyday acts can serve to resist structural marginalisation. “I think when you build your personality around everything that society wants you to be, then you also agree to a lot of norms that don’t belong to you,” Sans Soucis - aka Giulia Grispino - has said of the laid-back, groove-infused single. “But to really own my narrative, I needed to move on because I didn’t want the society I live in to tell my story for me”.

Read more about ‘Circumnavigating Georgia’ in our recent interview with Sans Soucis, and watch the video for ‘If I Let A White Man Cut My Hair’ below.