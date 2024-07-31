Sans Soucis embrace their identity on new single ‘Brave’

Following the release of recent cuts ‘Sexed & Sexual’ and ‘If I Let A White Man Cut My Hair’ - an ode to Black communities and belonging - Sans Soucis has now shared the third track from their forthcoming debut album ‘Circumnavigating Georgia’ (out on 9th October via Decca Records).

New single ‘Brave’ is a tender, reflective homage to their queer identity, and features an extract of a speech by activist and writer Alok Vaid-Menon that invites people to consider the implications of expecting LGBTQ+ people to be brave in the face of prejudice.

You can listen to ‘Brave’ and revisit our recent interview with Sans Soucis below.