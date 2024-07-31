Sans Soucis embrace their identity on new single ‘Brave’

Listen now

It’s the third track to be lifted from their forthcoming debut album, ‘Circumnavigating Georgia’.

Sans Soucis shares new single 'Brave' (featuring Alok Vaid-Menon) from debut album 'Circumnavigating Georgia'

31st July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Following the release of recent cuts ‘Sexed & Sexual’ and ‘If I Let A White Man Cut My Hair’ - an ode to Black communities and belonging - Sans Soucis has now shared the third track from their forthcoming debut album ‘Circumnavigating Georgia’ (out on 9th October via Decca Records).

New single ‘Brave’ is a tender, reflective homage to their queer identity, and features an extract of a speech by activist and writer Alok Vaid-Menon that invites people to consider the implications of expecting LGBTQ+ people to be brave in the face of prejudice. 

You can listen to ‘Brave’ and revisit our recent interview with Sans Soucis below. 

Sans Soucis on fusing languages and genres on their debut album, 'Circumnavigating Georgia'

Sans Soucis: “the topics I sing about can spark conversations”

Born in Italy and based in London, Giulia Grispino is fusing languages and genres for a debut album that’s as political as it is party-ready.

Play Video

Plus, Sans Soucis is set to hit the road later this year for a headline run of UK and EU shows. Catch them live on the following dates:

NOVEMBER 2024
08 Dublin, The Workman’s Cellar
09 Glasgow, King Tuts
10 Manchester, YES
12 London, Oslo
13 Brighton, Green Door Store
15 Amsterdam, Bitterzoet
16 Paris, Le Hasard Ludique
17 Brussels, Ancienne Belgique Club
19 Berlin, Kantine Am Berghain

Get tickets to watch Sans Soucis live now.

