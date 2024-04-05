We’ve also got a handy Spotify playlist where you can find all the Neu tracks we’ve been loving, so you can listen to all our hot tips in one place.

Hope Tala - I Can't Even Cry

A much-awaited return for the West London polymath, ‘I Can’t Even Cry’ sees Hope Tala find glimmers of optimism amidst pervading emotional numbness. Melding a combination of minimalism and intricacy, carefully crafted arrangements serve as an atmospheric backdrop to ethereal leading vocals. "Voice of caution in my eardrums but I never listen / Opening my heart ‘till the thing is missing", she whispers, while lilting guitars and wandering keys gently ruminate. Continuing to develop her spellbinding creative vision, it’s a promising snapshot of the new chapter ahead. (Emily Savage)

Cardinals - If I Could Make You Care

Cork-based band Cardinals have built an impressive reputation thus far with comparisons to Echo & The Bunnymen and Yo La Tengo, and new track 'If I Could Make You Care' - taken from their debut EP out in June - is an atmospheric track packed full of interesting styles. Its slow, brooding guitar riff gradually builds into something moody and, accompanied by an accordion, shows off a wide array of influences, before drums rush in after the two-minute mark and the song bursts into life as a different beast entirely. An explosive track that shows a real depth and range to the group’s sound, it cements them as one to look out for. (Chris Connor)

Soft Launch - Cartwheels

Favoured by beloved artists Declan Mckenna and CMAT, Irish indie-pop-rock quintet Soft Launch are the buzzy new group you need to know about. They've arrived armed with debut single 'Cartwheels' - all otherworldly synth melodies, choppy layered guitars, and angular vocal lines that are shared between the band, as they reflect lyrically on domestic life through an idiosyncratic lens (listen out for references to TK Maxx, coffee, and Egyptian bedsheets). Showcasing their ability to intentionally craft flashy music with creative choices that allow each member to show off their forte - whilst still seeming perfectly at ease - 'Cartwheels' is the start of Soft Launch's journey towards a very bright and colourful future. (Kyle Roczniak)

UGLY - Icy Windy Sky

With the ever-growing TikTok-ification of music, it can often feel as though songs are getting shorter by the minute, but Ugly’s latest proves that longer offerings can be just as captivating. Clocking in at (a whopping) seven minutes, ‘Icy Windy Sky’ ponders on the transience of life, amidst a sea of dynamic instrumentation. Between swelling choral textures and warm acoustics, the six-piece revel in their eclectic, shape-shifting sound. Taken from their debut EP ‘Twice Around The Sun’, it’s safe to say that Ugly have already built strong foundations for their trajectory to come. (Emily Savage)

The Itch - Ursula

London-based duo The Itch - made up of former Regressive Left members Georgia Hardy and Simon Tyrie - pay tribute to cult author Ursula K. Le Guin on this, their debut single. The seven-minute synth-pop extravaganza explores the themes of utopia that define her 1974 novel The Dispossessed, over a backdrop of '80s-infused, retro-pop sounds. A seven-minute first effort is an undeniably bold move, but The Itch pull it off in immense style. (Gemma Cockrell)

LULU. - Let Go

The latest from South London's LULU. - lifted from her upcoming debut EP 'Dear Disoriented Soul' (expected May 15th via AMF Records) - is a soulful R&B-meets-pop lovechild, sculpted from gospel influences with a sensible modern edge. Written in collaboration with producer Elevated, 'Let Go' features mellow guitar lines and clear Afrobeat-inspired percussion, upon which LULU’s luscious vocals fit effortlessly into place. She's shared that “'Let Go' describes the unconditional love [she] discovered within [her] faith”, showcasing her as an artist who's deftly capable of incorporating the emotion her beliefs invoke with her passion for music. (Kyle Roczniak)

Victory Lap - Jealousy