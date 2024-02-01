Festivals
Wide Awake announce Lambrini Girls, Dry Cleaning, yeule and more
The Brixton day fest will welcome King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard as this year’s headliners.
Having quickly become one of the capital’s premier day fests, Wide Awake has today added another wave of artists to its 2024 lineup, including Brighton punks Lambrini Girls (who also feature in our latest print issue), hyperpop riser Hannah Diamond, and cult favourites Dry Cleaning.
Among the other just-announced acts are The Itch (who DIY hosted back in October for our inaugural One Way Or Another gig) and yeule (whose third LP ‘softscars’ landed last year), who’ll join the likes of Squid and Slowdive in Brockwell Park in May.
2024 is set to be Wide Awake’s third outing, and will see former DIY cover stars King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard take to the stage as headliners, alongside previously-confirmed names like the mighty Young Fathers, Alice Glass, The New Eves and more.
Tickets for Wide Awake 2024 are on sale now; find out more here, and dive into the festival’s full lineup below.
Grab a print copy of our November 2023 mag - featuring King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard on the cover - here.
Records, etc at
Young Fathers - White Men Are Black Men Too (Vinyl LP)
Young Fathers - White Men Are Black Men Too (Cd)
Young Fathers - Live From Paris (Vinyl 10 - white)
Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy (Vinyl LP - red)
yeule - softscars (Vinyl LP - white)
yeule - softscars (Cd)
Read More
Public vote now open for BRIT Awards 2024
Fans are eligible to vote for who they think should win the ceremony's five genre awards.
1st February 2024, 12:30pm
Open’er Festival adds Sampha, Slowdive, Maneskin and more
There's been another influx of names to the Polish weekender's 2024 edition.
30th January 2024, 4:16pm
2000trees Festival add The Chats, Nova Twins, Crawlers and more to 2024 lineup
They join the likes of Manchester Orchestra and The Gaslight Anthem at Upcote Farm this summer.
30th January 2024, 3:00pm
Squid offer up recorded version of live favourite ‘Fugue (Bin Song)’
24th January 2024, 3:55pm
Popular right now
2-5 Stars
J Mascis — What Do We Do Now
Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.