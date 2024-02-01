Wide Awake announce Lambrini Girls, Dry Cleaning, yeule and more

Having quickly become one of the capital’s premier day fests, Wide Awake has today added another wave of artists to its 2024 lineup, including Brighton punks Lambrini Girls (who also feature in our latest print issue), hyperpop riser Hannah Diamond, and cult favourites Dry Cleaning.

Among the other just-announced acts are The Itch (who DIY hosted back in October for our inaugural One Way Or Another gig) and yeule (whose third LP ‘softscars’ landed last year), who’ll join the likes of Squid and Slowdive in Brockwell Park in May.

2024 is set to be Wide Awake’s third outing, and will see former DIY cover stars King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard take to the stage as headliners, alongside previously-confirmed names like the mighty Young Fathers, Alice Glass, The New Eves and more.

Tickets for Wide Awake 2024 are on sale now; find out more here, and dive into the festival’s full lineup below.

