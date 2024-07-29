The Neu Bulletin (Man/Woman/Chainsaw, Lutalo, Flat Party and more!)

We’ve also got a handy Spotify playlist where you can find the full slate of the Neu tracks we’ve been loving, so you can listen to all our hot tips in one place!

Neu Bulletins are DIY’s guide to the best and freshest new music. Your one stop shop for buzzy new bands and red hot emerging stars, this bumper two week roundup features some of the tracks we’ve been rinsing at full volume over the last fortnight.

Man/ Woman/ Chainsaw - Ode To Clio

Lifted from their upcoming EP 'Eazy Peazy' (due for release in November via Fat Possum), ‘Ode to Clio’ continues London quintet Man/Woman/Chainsaw's knack for orchestral mayhem and palpable energy. Averse to staying in one soundscape for too long, the track takes us on a journey from cinematic melodies with melancholy-tinged vocals, to an explosive and wild finale. Earth-shaking drums, angst fuelled vocals and cacophonic bursts of threatening yet alluring violins abound, creating a sound that’s fast-becoming distinctive of the band's discography. (Sadie Rycraft)

Lutalo - The Bed/ Broken Twin

A double glimpse ahead of September’s forthcoming debut LP ‘The Academy’, ‘The Bed’/ ‘Broken Twin’ shows two sides of Minnesota-raised Lutalo’s coin that spin around the axis of America’s modern indie-folk greats (think Kevin Morby, Kurt Vile etc). Where ‘The Bed’ showcases the 24-year-old’s warmly resonant, Dylan-tinged vocals, ‘Broken Twin’ unfurls a richer, darker side to his songwriting, as dense, scratchy layers are underpinned by ominous string saws designed to evoke “the friction of opposing forces”. Distinct but complementary, the snapshot the pair of offerings paint is a hugely intriguing one. (Lisa Wright)

Flat Party - Shotgun

Following the release of their acclaimed self-titled EP earlier this year, Flat Party's newest functions primarily as an ode to hedonism. ‘Shotgun’ features a refreshing blend of surreal drama and energetic vocal delivery, with 80’s synths and the occasional jab at cowbell-punk bands thrown in for good measure. Taking influence from a range of flamboyant luminaries, Flat Party have had a jam-packed year supporting the likes of English Teacher and FEET, quickly establishing their reputation as a band bursting with vivacity and swagger. (Neve Dawson)

niina - girls just wanna have fun

The third preview of her debut album ‘honestly, does this smell off to you?’, ‘girls just wanna have fun' finds niina delving deeper into the world of dance music, blending pop and spoken word lyrics with dancefloor euphoria and an anthemic drum'n'bass chorus fit for a summer in the city with the gals. The accompanying music video is appropriately vibrant, featuring pink hair and wedding veils, McDonald's fries, a '00s boombox and a monster figure named Patrick that also popped up in the crowd during Shania Twain's Glasto coverage. It all prefaces a debut album that's set to explore her struggles with mental health and the journey to embracing life as and how it comes. (Sadie Rycraft)

Delights - I Think You Should Know

Arriving alongside the news of their debut album, Manchester’s Delights return with ‘I Think You

Should Know’: a funk-infused pop cut that sees the quintet revel in their boundary-pushing indie

ethos. Refreshingly explorative, the track blends a kaleidoscopic array of influences, from ‘80s disco

beats to psychedelic grooves, while diaristic lyricism toys with themes of innocence and curiosity.

Building momentum for ‘If Heaven Looks A Little Like This’ (due later this year via Modern Sky), it’s a vibrant introduction to a new chapter for the Northerners. (Emily Savage)

Mandrake Handshake - Charlie's Comet

Newly signed to cult indie label Tip Top Recordings, Mandrake Handshake's newest, ‘Charlie’s Comet’, sees the hypnotic psych collective build on the sonic signature they dub ‘Flowerkraut’ - fusing krautrock, art-pop and psychedelia. The band vary from seven to ten members, but this track sees the band say goodbye to their original rhythm guitarist Charlie. An era might be ending - but an equally exciting new one is just beginning. (Gemma Cockrell)



ladylike - Horse's Mouth

Having earned themselves support slots alongside Lime Garden, Ugly, and Divorce - and all with only one release to their name - ladylike are amongst a new generation of indie fast-risers. And on their latest cut ‘Horse’s Mouth’, the Brighton upstarts are continuing to make their voices heard. Wavering between the genre lines of indie-rock and folk, it sees the band hone their idiosyncratic sonic expression, with sedately paced, string-laden melodies spiralling into rapturous guitar shreds and commanding drum rolls. They may only be two singles in, but the burgeoning quartet have already laid out a powerful statement of intent. (Emily Savage)

poor effort - HMRC