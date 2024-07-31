NIKI: Written In The Stars

NIKI is a hard artist to pin down. On the two albums she’s released so far – 2020’s ‘Moonchild’ and 2022’s ‘Nicole’ – the Jakarta-born, LA-based singer-songwriter has taken us into her life via completely different sounds. Where her debut dove deep into noirish pop, rooting it in the same world as early records from Halsey, Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey, just two years later she changed tact, distilling her teenage years into sweeter, bouncier alt-pop. Now, on indie-leaning third album ‘Buzz’, the star is switching things up yet again.

Still only 25-years-old, those albums are indicative of an already-accomplished and consistently varied career. As a teen in Jakarta, NIKI – born Nicole Zefanya – would write songs on her guitar in her bedroom and, at 15, won a competition to open for Taylor Swift on her ‘Red’ tour. After high school, she moved to Nashville to study music and, shortly after, was approached by 88rising: the music and media company that works to give Asian talent a global platform. Still in its infancy, NIKI became the label’s First Lady and, since those early days, she’s made some towering achievements; in 2021, she recorded four songs for the soundtrack of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, while the following year she became the first Indonesian artist to perform at Coachella.

However NIKI’s seeming commitment to always trying something new – at least in terms of her albums – is actually what she calls the product of an “ongoing identity crisis”. As she began work on ‘Nicole’ during the pandemic, she started to envision how the songs would play out on tour. “The wheels started turning,” she tells DIY, perched on the end of a bench in an east London hotel room. “The style was more singer-songwriter and more balmy because that’s where my heart truly lies, and that’s the kind of music that I will constantly go back to and be inspired by.”

The process prompted her to confront some awkward questions about what she’d made before, such as whether she actually liked her own music or if she’d willingly put it on in the car. “To be honest, I found at that time there were more ‘No’s in my answer than I wanted…” she admits. “It wasn’t all the way ‘No’, but just more than I wanted.”

Consequently embarking on a “personal quest” to understand what it was that truly made her tick, the results led to her second album. But, like all of us, NIKI is constantly evolving and, as she points out, her artistry is one that’s wrapped up in persona; it stands to reason, then, that what fit the 25-year-old on past records might no longer feel right to her now. As the musician’s outlook continues to grow, expand and alter, it follows that her music will shift, too. And so we arrive at NIKI’s third recorded iteration: ‘Buzz’.