Remi Wolf: No Filter

On the surface, her hyper-extroverted stage performance, stylistic wrangling of psych, pop, funk and more, plus her love for an unfiltered lyric make her a go-to artist to soundtrack chaotic good times. But Wolf has always been open about what lies beneath, and it’s with the onus on uniting these two sides - the fun, the flings; the fears, the frets - that second album ‘Big Ideas’ arrives. “I wanted to be more honest about the realities of my life and lift a screen for myself in the writing process,” she says. “I was pushing myself to let more through. Not that in my other songs I didn’t, but it was in a different way - I would create all these little brain worms in my head that described how I was feeling but in a way that only I could decipher. [Whereas now] I keep lifting screens and I’m trying to get closer to putting my feelings on paper in a way that’s understandable to everyone.”

Where ‘Juno’ was riddled with a host of ‘did she actually just say that?’ lyrics (‘Quiet On Set’’s “eating my ass like a human centipede” chief among them), ‘Big Ideas’ is less quote-unquote ‘shocking’ but more sensory, creating an evocative series of snapshots that piece together a two year period spent on and off tour, living life in a whirlwind of experience. “With a lot of songs on the record I wanted to put you there with me rather than me painting this almost unimaginable, surreal vibe,” she explains.

Writing whilst in the middle of it all meant that there was no time to over-analyse what she was feeling. “I would go out, ingest all this info, do a bunch of shit, and then come back and write it all down and then do it all again,” she says. “I loved it because it didn’t allow me time to think, and when it comes to writing and making art for me, thinking is kind of the devil - that’s where I get lost in all my anxieties and neuroses. Whereas this process kept me really present and intuitive and grounded in the moment, expressing exactly what I’d seen and synthesising it all right there instead of having all this time to ideate on concepts.”

Speaking to DIY around the release of ‘Juno’, Wolf talked of the discrepancy between her public persona and reality. “I think people see my music as a beam of light,” she suggested. “It’s just such a difference to what’s actually going on in my life.” Today, she happily states that “this is the first time probably in the past seven or eight years where I haven't been depressed, which is awesome”. But even aside from this recent personal progress, everything about ‘Big Ideas’’ instinctive inception was rooted in lifting the veil. “I think I am trying to close that gap because, in that public perception of me, I think I felt misunderstood. But then I was a baby [when I wrote ‘Juno’],” she shrugs. “I’m growing and it took me to new places this time.”