Remi Wolf shares companion singles ‘Toro’ and ‘Alone In Miami’

Having confirmed her anticipated second album ‘Big Ideas’ (due out on 12th July via EMI Records), alt-pop fave Remi Wolf is back with two more pre-release cuts - the bouncing, synth-funk ‘Toro’ and the more grungy, lyrically vulnerable ‘Alone In Miami’.

Intended to be listened to consecutively, the companion singles give a flavour of the wide scope of Remi’s forthcoming full-length, and follow its bouncing lead track ‘Cinderella’. “I wrote ‘Toro’ and ‘Alone in Miami’ in the same week of sessions and in my mind they have always been intended to be listened to back to back”, Remi has shared.

“I wrote both songs with my friends Ethan Gruska and Jack Demeo in LA in between tours in early 2022. To be frank, ‘Toro’ is a song about having sex in a hotel, and ‘Alone in Miami’ is a song about my week I spent alone in Miami during Art Basel - and is quite literally a detailed and accurate description of what happened while I was there. These two songs showcase the sonic breadth of this album - and you can’t put me into a box bitch so don’t even try.”

Having released her acclaimed debut ‘Juno’ in 2021, Remi has since gone on to play alongside the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Paramore, and now Olivia Rodrigo (the ‘GUTS’ world tour has just arrived in the UK to as-fervent-as-expected reception).

Read more from Remi about ‘Big Ideas’ in our recent print mag interview, listen to her chat about her Junior Olympics childhood on our podcast, and watch the videos for ‘Toro’ and ‘Alone In Miami’ below.