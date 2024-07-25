“There’s so much going on in the world now that to even consider British politics [as a priority] seems selfish,” he suggests. Yet, having moved from Trinidad as a child and experienced first hand the impact of this country’s politics on immigrants, he’s more than conscious of the importance of this result. “I feel a kind of way about voting, and you can’t blame me,” he continues. “I think loads of people do. But because of the people I love and their best interests, that’s more incentive to go and protect their future and vote.”

There’s an overwhelming bleakness to the political landscape right now that BERWYN feels acutely. He’s eloquent in how mainstream media can fuel the flames of division, and his music speaks regularly to the ways in which he sees injustice populating the society around him. “Mainstream media can’t be trusted on this side of the world,” he says with conviction. “In England, elitism and racism are like joint brothers and sisters, and once you start making money and wealth you start entering these grey areas of things. Keir Starmer and his colleagues are all unethical based on their worship of the currency.”

It’s clear that, to BERWYN, the political is personal, and it’s a stance that’s shown throughout his art. In recent years, the rapper-producer has established himself as one of the most politically captivating voices in our musical landscape. His debut mixtapes ‘DEMOTAPE/VEGA’ (2020) and ‘TAPE 2/FOMALHAUT’ (2022) were met with critical acclaim for their honest and poetic portrayal of life on the fringes of British society, the former winning him a place on 2021’s Mercury Prize shortlist. And now, he’s embarking on the next phase of his life and career with the release of his debut album proper: ‘Who Am I’.