Having battled for his rights as a British immigrant, BERWYN has lived through more struggle than most. On debut album proper ‘Who Am I’, he’s channelling it into a record of resilience that answers its title with strength and defiance.
“I need to register to vote today!” proclaims BERWYN, suddenly remembering his real-world duties in the middle of his music-world engagements. We’re seated in a rustic-chic restaurant located in Brixton a fortnight before the election, the aesthetic is vintage and the 28-year-old East Londoner is multi-tasking: eating a bowl of pasta as he discusses the serious dilemmas of British politics, the state of the music industry, culture and beyond.
“There’s so much going on in the world now that to even consider British politics [as a priority] seems selfish,” he suggests. Yet, having moved from Trinidad as a child and experienced first hand the impact of this country’s politics on immigrants, he’s more than conscious of the importance of this result. “I feel a kind of way about voting, and you can’t blame me,” he continues. “I think loads of people do. But because of the people I love and their best interests, that’s more incentive to go and protect their future and vote.”
There’s an overwhelming bleakness to the political landscape right now that BERWYN feels acutely. He’s eloquent in how mainstream media can fuel the flames of division, and his music speaks regularly to the ways in which he sees injustice populating the society around him. “Mainstream media can’t be trusted on this side of the world,” he says with conviction. “In England, elitism and racism are like joint brothers and sisters, and once you start making money and wealth you start entering these grey areas of things. Keir Starmer and his colleagues are all unethical based on their worship of the currency.”
It’s clear that, to BERWYN, the political is personal, and it’s a stance that’s shown throughout his art. In recent years, the rapper-producer has established himself as one of the most politically captivating voices in our musical landscape. His debut mixtapes ‘DEMOTAPE/VEGA’ (2020) and ‘TAPE 2/FOMALHAUT’ (2022) were met with critical acclaim for their honest and poetic portrayal of life on the fringes of British society, the former winning him a place on 2021’s Mercury Prize shortlist. And now, he’s embarking on the next phase of his life and career with the release of his debut album proper: ‘Who Am I’.
“I was moving from a place where [people looked like me] to a place where nothing else matters but race.”
Throughout the album, BERWYN’s storytelling presents a poignant portrayal of a young man’s quest to discover himself amid personal challenges, while simultaneously confronting the societal and institutional pressures that weigh on his spirit and identity. “My debut album is a selfish enterprise,” he emphasises. “[But] I find pleasure in that I can effortlessly provide to a numb world; that’s a skill of mine. Through my in-depth reflection, you’re forced into a point of reflection – even if it wasn’t what you wanted. I reflect on myself, you consider reflection for yourself, and that’s what I hope to achieve with this project.
Growing up in Trinidad, his home country was a place where music came alive through the blended fusion of calypso, soca, and steelpan rhythms. This cultural crucible was a starting point for BERWYN, where his music became dynamic, deep and alive with stories of resilience and celebration. “The island made me more passionate about my music,” he says. “It was a lot of absorbing all of the culture in a hyperextended way. I used to sit on my dad’s lap on the balcony and he would listen to all the Motown, soul and Trini records. Now [that wide range of sounds] seems so natural to me.”
When, at age nine, he moved from the sun-drenched streets of Trinidad to the gritty urban landscape of Romford, however, BERWYN was forced to confront the harsh realities of hostile racism – a jarring contrast to the vibrant, inclusive spirit of his homeland. “I was moving from a place where [people looked like me] to a place where nothing else matters but race,” he says. “It affected the way I viewed and interacted with the world, and also the way I write my music.”
His more than 7,000km journey from Trinidad to the UK wasn’t just a geographical and cultural shift, either – it also had a profound impact on his perspective on religion. “I was baptised into the Catholic Church. I had an extremely religious upbringing, incredibly spiritually-seeking,” he says. Moving into a new society that caused him so much struggle then had a knock-on effect on his faith. On recent single ‘I AM BLACK’, he addresses each verse to a “Heavenly Father,” questioning the relentless difficulties put in his way and declaring at one point that “I’m losing my religion”. “It made me question at times,” BERWYN nods today. “It made me feel angry at times. It’s made me disappointed at times. But they’re all temporary emotions, and I wouldn’t be exploring the situation properly if I didn’t admit to these things.”
“In England, elitism and racism are like joint brothers and sisters.”
Given BERWYN’s past, it’s easy to see how his core beliefs might have been shaken, and why so much of this struggle permeates the tracks of ‘Who Am I’. On sucker-punch spoken word standout ‘Dear Immigration’, he directly speaks to his experience of trying to build a life having been denied the correct immigration papers to fully do so. How would you visit the doctors with the looming threat of deportation? How would you enrol into university? How would you sleep in peace? “How unstable it can be is extremely problematic,” he says. “Immigrants in this country deserve more sympathy. Public attitude as a whole lacks sympathy towards these people and I think that governments play pulling strings whenever they find it convenient – I wish it didn’t exist.
The album is powerfully infused with themes of searching for belonging and navigating through difficult times. ‘I’m Drowning’ delves into the opaque struggles of mental health and addiction, while ‘Without You’ expresses the profound sense of anguish experienced by those pushed to the fringes of society, its lyrics depict the feeling of running away from unresolved issues. Amid these emotional depths, ‘NEIGHBOURS’ stands out as a tender portrayal of love and partnership; written in collaboration with Fred Again.., it was created in a quickfire morning session in the producer’s home.
It all coalesces into a debut album that finds BERWYN trying to convey a spirit of resilience and hope to the ears his music now falls on. “Faith and hope is my [message],” he says. “I’ve seen enough tears on the pavement to know what it is that I’m doing and the effect it has on people in real-time.” Nonetheless, he’s often met with criticism for his music being overwhelming. At the end of ‘Dear Immigration’, a clip plays out of what seems to be a record label employee expressing their doubts: “I mean it’s good, it’s powerful, but I’m not sure if we can send that BERWYN, I think we have to rewrite some of it…” For his part, he’s conscious of the mechanisms of the industry – “There is a level where I’m signed to a major label and I have to provide within the facets and facilities of the major label” – but even by including this snippet, it’s as though he’s chipping at the system from the inside.
It’s been a difficult road to get to this point, and one that BERWYN wouldn’t repeat given the chance. “I would say no thank you! I’ll just do some normal work in finance! But we’re here now…” he says. However, on ‘Who Am I’, BERWYN has not only managed to narrate his own story but also to empower others to make sense of theirs, turning his trials into umbrella anthems of strength and perseverance. “As arms start to link at my shows you see what connects these people,” he nods, “and that’s my brand.”
