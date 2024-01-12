Are you someone who needs distance to be able to process things?

I really subscribe to therapy; I love going to therapy, and I think that’s what the songs [are]. Songwriting is limited in terms of the metre and fitting things in, so quite often you find yourself just trying to make words fit and then writing something that’s quite poignant. You can only draw on what’s going on, even if you try not to. With songs, you get to turn your experiences into whatever you want.

Was making a record that was much broader in scope a freeing experience?

In between ‘Yawn’ and this record, I’ve become a lot more confident in my studio space. I want to be able to sound like: this little dickhead’s got his own studio. The strings weren’t a full orchestra, it was two players. The kids choir was a full thing. There were about 12 of them that turned up in a bus, they were really sweet. It’s such a joyous thing when you hear kids sing; they don’t really give a shit about melody or the words or if they’re in tune. Some of the songs like ‘It’s Today Again’, having the kids sing on that was beautiful. The girls were all about a foot above the lads, so they must have been about puberty age. One of them had a Spiderman jumper on, so they were young…

Having the kids finish that song, which has quite a desperate, fragile undercurrent, makes it feel like there’s a positive takeaway. Was that the intention?

Well, what I’ve done there is an old writing trick called the ol’ switcheroo! I shouldn’t give these tricks away, I'll get kicked out of the musician’s circle… But the kids were a foil. It’s like comedy. I love Inside No 9; I love how that show is like a show within a show, Easter eggs and recurring themes. I love having in-jokes that people who’ve listened to you for a long time will get, so with ‘It’s Today Again’, it was a reaction to ‘Yawn’. “There’s something great about life / There’s something not quite right”. It’s like an anti-suicide song. “It’s today and I’m back again / There’s not much else to do” - it’s that mundanity of being depressed. So then you slap the kids on there at the end, make it a bit Christmassy, maybe John Lewis will take it! It just lightens it.

How were the kids to work with?

They all thought I was dead famous for some reason. Every single one of them got my autograph. When you listen to the album, it makes me laugh loads ‘cos we recorded the kids with two mics - one at each end of the room - and whoever was nearest to the right hand side couldn’t have given less of a shit. They’re singing whatever the fuck they want. Everyone else was largely in tune, but if you listen on your headphones there’s one kid just going for it. I was creasing up when I listened back, she was brilliant.

