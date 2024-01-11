News
Bill Ryder-Jones offers up latest album cut ‘I Hold Something In My Hand’
There’s only one more sleep until the arrival of his fifth LP, ‘Iechyd Da’.
Having recently shared hints of his imminent new album in the form of ‘If Tomorrow Starts Without Me’ and ‘This Can’t Go On’, Bill Ryder-Jones has now put out a third pre-release teaser - the swelling, orchestral-flecked ‘I Hold Something In My Hand’.
Meaning ‘good health’ in Welsh, the songwriter’s fifth LP ‘Iechyd Da’ (out tomorrow via Domino Records) is also his first in five years, and sees him embrace hopefulness in earnest. “Even by my standards the last few years have been rocky, but I’ve chosen to soundtrack it with more positive music, you know?”, he has said of the record.
You can watch the video for ‘I Hold Something In My Hand’ below, and read our full review of ‘Iechyd Da’ here.
Bill’s also going to be heading out on tour to celebrate his new release - catch him live on the following dates:
JANUARY 2024
12 London, Rough Trade East (solo)
13 Cardiff, Spillers (solo)
16 Glasgow, Monorail (solo)
17 Manchester, Piccadilly (solo)
18 Nantwich, Applestump Records (solo)
MARCH 2024
12 Glasgow, Room 2
13 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
15 Birmingham, The Castle & Falcon
16 Manchester, New Century Hall
17 Bristol, Thekla
19 Brighton, CHALK
20 London, Islington Assembly Hall
21 Liverpool, Content
23 Amsterdam, Paradiso
24 Hamburg, Hafenklang
25 Berlin, Kantine am Berghain
27 Antwerp, Trix Bar
28 Paris, La Maroquinerie
30 Dublin, The Workman’s Club
31 Belfast, Black Box
