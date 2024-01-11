Bill Ryder-Jones offers up latest album cut ‘I Hold Something In My Hand

Having recently shared hints of his imminent new album in the form of ‘If Tomorrow Starts Without Me’ and ‘This Can’t Go On’, Bill Ryder-Jones has now put out a third pre-release teaser - the swelling, orchestral-flecked ‘I Hold Something In My Hand’.

Meaning ‘good health’ in Welsh, the songwriter’s fifth LP ‘Iechyd Da’ (out tomorrow via Domino Records) is also his first in five years, and sees him embrace hopefulness in earnest. “Even by my standards the last few years have been rocky, but I’ve chosen to soundtrack it with more positive music, you know?”, he has said of the record.



You can watch the video for ‘I Hold Something In My Hand’ below, and read our full review of ‘Iechyd Da’ here.