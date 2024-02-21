News

Swim Deep collab with Bill Ryder-Jones on new single ‘How Many Love Songs Have Died In Vegas?’

It’s the first track to be lifted from their just-announced new album ‘There’s A Big Star Outside…’

21st February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Beloved indie quintet Swim Deep have returned with plans for a new album, ‘There’s A Big Star Outside…’ - due out on 7th June via Submarine Cat Records - as well as sharing the LP’s opening single ‘How Many Love Songs Have Died In Vegas?’.

The release ushers in a new creative era for the band, marked by their close collaboration with DIY fave Bill Ryder-Jones (whose production efforts are stamped on ‘How Many Love Songs Have Died In Vegas?’). Of the new track, which ponders relationship breakdowns and imperfect love, Swim Deep frontman Austin Williams has commented: “[it’s] a song that’s been stitched together over a few years, a great melody made in a shed (like all the good ones are) that never found its song.”

Continuing, he has described it as “a song I wrote after pondering whether marriage was ill fated, and statistically doomed, just like my parents and all my friend’s parents’ ones seemed to turn out. An anxiety laced love song in which I deny all of those odds stacked against me and my wife, the best person ever.”

Watch the video for ‘How Many Love Songs Have Died In Vegas?’ and check out the full tracklist for ‘There’s A Big Star Outside…’ below.

‘There’s A Big Star Outside…’:
1. How Many Love Songs Have Died In Vegas?
2. Very Heaven
3. These Words
4. Robin
5. Don’t Make Me a Stranger
6. First Song
7. Big Star
8. It’s Just Sun In Your Eyes
9. So Long, So Far (Marble-Bellied Baby)
10. Fire Surrounds

What’s more, Swim Deep are set to hit the road this summer in support of the new LP, with tickets going on general sale at 10:00am this Friday (23rd February). Catch them on the following dates:

JUNE 2024
04 Manchester, Deaf Institute
05 Nottingham, The Bodega
06 Birmingham, Hare & Hounds
07 Bristol, Rough Trade
08 Blackpool, Bootleg Social
11 Southampton, Papillon
12 Oxford, Bullingdon
13 London, Village Underground
14 Leeds, Key Club
15 Newcastle, Think Tank
16 Edinburgh, Mash House

