Swim Deep collab with Bill Ryder-Jones on new single ‘How Many Love Songs Have Died In Vegas?’

Beloved indie quintet Swim Deep have returned with plans for a new album, ‘There’s A Big Star Outside…’ - due out on 7th June via Submarine Cat Records - as well as sharing the LP’s opening single ‘How Many Love Songs Have Died In Vegas?’.

The release ushers in a new creative era for the band, marked by their close collaboration with DIY fave Bill Ryder-Jones (whose production efforts are stamped on ‘How Many Love Songs Have Died In Vegas?’). Of the new track, which ponders relationship breakdowns and imperfect love, Swim Deep frontman Austin Williams has commented: “[it’s] a song that’s been stitched together over a few years, a great melody made in a shed (like all the good ones are) that never found its song.”



Continuing, he has described it as “a song I wrote after pondering whether marriage was ill fated, and statistically doomed, just like my parents and all my friend’s parents’ ones seemed to turn out. An anxiety laced love song in which I deny all of those odds stacked against me and my wife, the best person ever.”

Watch the video for ‘How Many Love Songs Have Died In Vegas?’ and check out the full tracklist for ‘There’s A Big Star Outside…’ below.

‘There’s A Big Star Outside…’:

1. How Many Love Songs Have Died In Vegas?

2. Very Heaven

3. These Words

4. Robin

5. Don’t Make Me a Stranger

6. First Song

7. Big Star

8. It’s Just Sun In Your Eyes

9. So Long, So Far (Marble-Bellied Baby)

10. Fire Surrounds

