Where that original collection came in at 33 tracks of, in singer Ben Hozie’s words, “anti-music”, ‘Our Brand Could Be Yr Life’ (BODEGA’s Version) slimlines proceedings down to 15 tracks of actual proper songs. But though the presentation has been filed and polished, the concept at its centre remains the same: a wry indictment of bands positioned as brands that feels even more pertinent in our social media-obsessed age than ever. “Unfortunately the manifesto’s stood up too well…” grimaces Hozie, calling in from his New York home.

Hozie - one half of the band’s central duo alongside co-vocalist Nikki Belfiglio - speaks of BODEGA BAY with the familiar fondness generally reserved for those nascent, reckless, obstinate versions of ourselves we find in the rearview mirror. He recalls early shows where they’d “play on the same bill as all these good bands but do obnoxious things - play the same song 10 times in a row, or recite poems instead of playing”, describing them as a “performance art troupe” more than a band in any traditional sense. As such, their first and only record was equally unwilling to play the game. “It wasn’t supposed to be ‘good’, sonically,” he explains. “We all recorded every instrument into a MacBook internal mic so it has this insane digital distortion. That genre was big at the time - not even lo-fi but no-fi.”

Even back then, however, the members of BODEGA BAY had harboured a secret love of classic songwriting - of The Beatles and the Great American Songbook - beneath their early-twenties penchant for disruption. And so, when the band’s current incarnation decided to revisit their beloved early output (inspired by Car Seat Headrest’s similar exercise on ‘Twin Fantasy (Face to Face)’), there was an obvious way to approach it. “We used to fantasise in BODEGA BAY of making our ‘Pet Sounds’, our really orchestrated record, so 10 years later it’s like: ‘Why don’t we actually do the fantasy and try to make a beautiful-sounding album?’” Hozie says. “There’s an ‘I don’t give a fuck’ quality to the original that’s cool and you just can’t fake, but the new one’s way more beautiful which you can’t fake either.”

