Kneecap, Lambrini Girls, Sprints and more pull out of SXSW 2024

A number of artists due to play SXSW Festival - which will take place from 12th to 14th March in Austin, Texas - have confirmed that they are pulling out of their SXSW gigs to show solidarity for the people of Palestine and to protest against the festival’s “decision to mix the arts with the military and weapons companies” (KNEECAP, via Twitter/X).

KNEECAP, Lambrini Girls, Sprints, and BODEGA are among those to have renounced their attendance of and performance at SXSW, citing its financial ties to the US Army - who are “proud to serve as a SXSW super sponsor this year” - and the defence contractor RTX Corporation, who supply weapons to the Israeli government.

Explaining their decision on Twitter/X and Instagram, KNEECAP have commented: “We have made the decision to cancel our three shows at SXSW and not travel to Austin as planned on Tuesday. It is done in solidarity with the people of Palestine and to highlight the unacceptable deep links the festival has with weapons companies and the US military who at this very moment are enabling a genocide and famine against a trapped population.”



You can read KNEECAP’s full statement below: