NYC outfit BODEGA confirm third album ‘Our Brand Could Be Yr Life’

New York outfit BODEGA are back with news of their third album, and their first at their new label home of Chrysalis.

The quintet have confirmed plans to release their third album ‘Our Brand Could Be Yr Life’ on 12th April; it’ll follow their brilliant 2018 debut ‘Endless Scroll’, and its follow-up, 2022’s ‘Broken Equipment’, and sees the band “remaking” the sole record that Ben Hozie and Nikki Belfiglio’s former outfit - BODEGA BAY - self-released back in 2015.

Their updated 2024 version of the record also doubles as a concept record about “current corporate mentality of underground/indie rock” and is thirteen tracks in length. The first taste of it comes in the form of new track ‘Tarkovski’, which is named “as a pun on the famous Russian director and skiing,” Ben explains. “I was enamoured by his book Sculpting in Time but found that many of his professed rules and guidelines for filmmaking were broken by his own filmmaking practices. Theory never really gets at what you want and applying theory to the chaotic practice of art making (while still useful and essential) is like skiing down a wild slope.”

Listen to ‘Tarkovski’ and check out the tracklisting for the record below.

Dedicated To The Dedicated

G.N.D. Deity

Bodega Bait

Tarkovski

Major Amberson

Stain Gaze

Webster Hall

ATM

Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Drum

Protean

Born Into By What Consumes

Cultural Consumer I

Cultural Consumer II

Cultural Consumer III

City Is Taken

