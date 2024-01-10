News
NYC outfit BODEGA confirm third album ‘Our Brand Could Be Yr Life’
The quintet have also shared recent live favourite ‘Tarkovski’, which gets taken from the record.
New York outfit BODEGA are back with news of their third album, and their first at their new label home of Chrysalis.
The quintet have confirmed plans to release their third album ‘Our Brand Could Be Yr Life’ on 12th April; it’ll follow their brilliant 2018 debut ‘Endless Scroll’, and its follow-up, 2022’s ‘Broken Equipment’, and sees the band “remaking” the sole record that Ben Hozie and Nikki Belfiglio’s former outfit - BODEGA BAY - self-released back in 2015.
Their updated 2024 version of the record also doubles as a concept record about “current corporate mentality of underground/indie rock” and is thirteen tracks in length. The first taste of it comes in the form of new track ‘Tarkovski’, which is named “as a pun on the famous Russian director and skiing,” Ben explains. “I was enamoured by his book Sculpting in Time but found that many of his professed rules and guidelines for filmmaking were broken by his own filmmaking practices. Theory never really gets at what you want and applying theory to the chaotic practice of art making (while still useful and essential) is like skiing down a wild slope.”
Listen to ‘Tarkovski’ and check out the tracklisting for the record below.
Dedicated To The Dedicated
G.N.D. Deity
Bodega Bait
Tarkovski
Major Amberson
Stain Gaze
Webster Hall
ATM
Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Drum
Protean
Born Into By What Consumes
Cultural Consumer I
Cultural Consumer II
Cultural Consumer III
City Is Taken
And, because they like to treat us, the band have offered up even more: as well as ‘Tarkovski’, they’ve shared its B-side, ‘Adaptation of the Truth About Marie’ - which is available now exclusively from BODEGA’s Bandcamp - and announced a slew of US shows in support of the album’s release.
Check out their upcoming live schedule - which includes an appearance at this year’s Wide Awake festival - below.
JANUARY 2024
10 Brooklyn, NY, US – TV Eye
MARCH 2024
12 - 16- SXSW, US - Austin
APRIL 2024
19 Boston, MA, US – Rockwell
20 Montreal, QC, CA – Bar le Ritz
21 Toronto, ON, CA – Garrison
22 Cleveland, OH, US – Beachland Tavern
23 Chicago, IL, US – Schubas
25 Pittsburgh, PA, US – Club Café
27 Washington, DC, US – Comet Ping Pong
29 Atlanta, GA, US - The Earl
30 Savannah, GA, US – El Rocko
MAY 2024
01 Tampa, FL, US – Hooch and Hive
02 Miami, FL, US – Gramps
03 Jacksonville, FL, US – The Walrus
04 Charlotte, NC, US – Snug Harbor
24 Madrid, ES – Tomavistas Festival
25 London, UK – Wide Awake Festival
Records, etc at
BODEGA - Broken Equipment (Vinyl LP - black)
BODEGA - Endless Scroll (Vinyl LP)
Read More
DIY’s 2024 Reading List
As chosen by a bunch of bookworm DIY regulars, including The Last Dinner Party, Bob Vylan, Big Joanie and more.
6th January 2024, 10:00am
Through The Wires: BODEGA
Idiosyncratic New York band BODEGA's second album, "Broken Equipment', offsets a healthy scepticism of technology with a distinctly human edge.
17th March 2022, 12:00am
BODEGA - Broken Equipment
3-5 Stars
The outfit play mostly the same old tricks as last time, for mixed results.
11th March 2022, 12:00am
Bodega share new single ‘Thrown’
Taken from their upcoming new album, ‘Broken Equipment’.
20th January 2022, 10:34am
Popular right now
5 Stars